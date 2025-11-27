Premier League
Brentford vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

The home side have won all four Premier League meetings between Brentford and Burnley - a good omen for the Bees before Saturday's showdown at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Keith Andrews's men also come into the contest six places and six points better off than the Clarets in the Premier League table, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BRENTFORD vs. BURNLEY

BRENTFORD

Out: Fabio Carvalho (ACL), Antoni Milambo (ACL), Josh Dasilva (ACL)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer; Henderson, Yarmoliuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

BURNLEY

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (Achilles), Jordan Beyer (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Cullen, Florentino; Tchaouna, Ugochukwu, Anthony; Flemming

