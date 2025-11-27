Preview: Inter Miami vs New York City FC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Byron David | 27 Nov 2025 16:34 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 18:01

The MLS post-season is almost at its end, but first Inter Miami will lock horns with New York City FC on Saturday, November 29, for a place in the final.

In essence, this is the Eastern Conference final, where the winner will be the last remaining team on the other side of the USA to have a shot at the MLS Cup on December 6.

Match preview

In all fairness, any football pundit could have predicted that Inter Miami would make it this far into the competition.

Inter have shown some flashes of brilliance this season and were agonisingly close to winning some silverware in the form of the Leagues Cup.

The Herons narrowly missed out on retaining the Supporters’ Shield, so the last available slice of success for them is the MLS Cup.

Head coach Javier Mascherano has always maintained that winning the cup was his aim, and now his side are only two games away from lifting the trophy for the first time in their history.

The Florida outfit got to this point in emphatic fashion, seeing off FC Cincinnati 4-0 on their own patch in the conference semi-final last weekend.

Returning to Chase Stadium is a huge positive for Inter, who are now on a four-game winning run in Fort Lauderdale.

The hosts are also undefeated against these opponents across their previous four competitive head-to-heads in Florida.