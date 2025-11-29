Fulham vs. Manchester City: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Sebastian Sternik | 29 Nov 2025 22:33 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 22:58

Manchester City are preparing for yet another tough Premier League test when they travel to the capital for a tasty clash with Fulham this Tuesday night.

The Citizens needed a stoppage time winner to fend off a resilient Leeds United side on Saturday, while the Cottagers compounded Tottenham's problems by beating their London rivals away from home.

With City struggling to find their groove and Fulham in the ascendancy, we could be in for an entertaining clash at Craven Cottage.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the key details you need to know about how to watch Tuesday's Premier League clash.

What time does Fulham vs. Man City kick off?

This juicy Premier League encounter has been pencilled in for a 7:30pm kick off on Tuesday, December 02.

Where is Fulham vs. Man City being played?

Tuesday's match will be staged at the iconic Craven Cottage. Fulham have won six of their last seven games at home across all competitions, while City are in the midst of a seven-match winning run at the ground.

How to watch Fulham vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

Fans in the United Kingdom can catch all of the action live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Streaming

If TV is not your thing, you have the option to stream the match through the Sky Sports+ app or Sky Go, as well as with NOW UK.

Highlights

Key events, goals and all the big moments will be posted on the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account. Highlights, meanwhile, will be available on the Sky Sports app and the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

Who will win Fulham vs. Man City?

This has not been an easy few weeks for Manchester City. The team marked their return from November's international break with a couple of significant defeats against Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen, before being taken to the very limit against Leeds last Saturday.

The feeling of relief must have been immense when Phil Foden netted his stoppage time winner against the Whites - a goal which not only ended City's losing run, but also kept them within touching distance of league leaders Arsenal.

Keeping pace with the Gunners is the priority for Guardiola and his team, though that will be a lot easier said than done against Fulham.

The Cottagers stunned Tottenham at the weekend, scoring a couple of quickfire goals before running out 2-1 winners away from home.

Marco Silva's men have now won four of their previous five games across all competitions, and they will be itching to put their momentum to the test against a shaky City side.

Silva's position came under questioning prior to his recent winning run, though a handful of positive results appear to have changed the narrative. Should he inspire Fulham to their first win over City in 16-years, the Portuguese boss will be setting himself up for a major pay rise come his contract negotiation in January.