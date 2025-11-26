How to watch Inter Miami vs. New York City FC: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 26 Nov 2025 18:50 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 17:09

A place in the MLS Cup will be at stake when Inter Miami lock horns with New York City FC in Saturday's Eastern Conference final.

Lionel Messi inspired Inter Miami to a 4-0 victory over FC Cincinnati last weekend, while NYCFC sealed their Conference final spot with a narrow win over Philadelphia Union.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the MLS playoff clash.

What time does Inter Miami vs. New York City FC kick off?

The contest will start a 6pm EST on Saturday evening, which will be 11pm for viewers in the UK.

Where is Inter Miami vs. New York City FC being played?

The match will be held at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium, which has a 21,550 capacity.

These two sides played out a 2-2 draw when they last faced off in this venue in a regular season fixture in February.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. New York City FC in the UK

TV channels

The Eastern Conference final will not be available on UK TV channels.

Streaming

However, Apple TV subscribers can watch the match by purchasing an MLS season pass, which costs £12.99 a month.

Highlights

There will be match highlights on the Major League Soccer's YouTube page. The MLS account will also share key moments of the game.

What is at stake for Inter Miami and New York City FC?

Inter Miami are looking to win the Eastern Conference for the first time after negotiating ties against Nashville and Cincinnati in the playoffs.

The club's ultimate goal is to lift their maiden MLS Cup, while New York City will be looking to become MLS champions for the second time.

NYCFC previously clinched the Eastern Conference title on their way to winning the MLS Cup in 2021.

Javier Mascherano's side have won their last four home games by a combined 15-2 scoreline, while the visitors have prevailed in each of their previous three away assignments.