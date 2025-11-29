Inter Miami vs New York City FC: Javier Mascherano addresses "challenging" Luis Suarez situation ahead of Eastern Conference final

By Ben Sully | 29 Nov 2025 01:25 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 03:13

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has opened up on the difficulty of team selection ahead of Saturday's MLS Eastern Conference final against New York City FC.

Mascherano opted to leave Luis Suarez out of his starting lineup for last weekend's playoff clash against FC Cincinnati.

Instead of fielding Suarez, Mascherano chose to field Lionel Messi, Tadeo Allende and Mateo Silvetti in a front three at TQL Stadium.

The trio all got on the scoresheet in a 4-0 victory, vindicating Mascherano's decision to only use Suarez as a substitute.

© Imago / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Mascherano opens up on difficult Suarez decision

The Inter Miami head coach will now have to decide whether to keep the same front three, or bring Suarez back into the lineup for Saturday's crucial game at Chase Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the match, Mascherano has admitted that it is "challenging" to make tough decisions with players who have had legendary careers.

"Clearly, when you have to make decisions, Luis's situation is particularly challenging because of his profile and the career he's had, given his importance to this club and the team," Mascherano said as per ESPN.

"It's never easy, but that doesn't mean that the other decisions I've had to make are any easier, because when you have to make a decision, you have to take someone out and put someone else in, and you know that, both externally and internally, because I'm not going to be a hypocrite - names and hierarchies always matter.

"But in the end, you're taking one person out and putting another in, and well, we try to do it, when we make these kinds of decisions, in the best way possible, with honesty, prioritising the group, prioritising what's best for each match, and above all, in my case, trying to explain it to the player who's being taken out, even if they don't ask for an explanation.

"But I think that many times it's necessary to explain the reasoning, to say what the coach sees in order to make that decision, so that the player doesn't think you're making the decision arbitrarily."

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Should Suarez start against NYCFC?

At 38, Suarez is nearing the end of his career, although he has still shown that he can contribute in the final third this season.

The Uruguayan forward has scored 17 goals and provided 17 assists in 49 competitive matches during the 2025 campaign.

However, those numbers do not guarantee him a spot for Saturday's crucial playoff match, especially as the front three all contributed in last weekend's victory.

Allende and Silvetti are both eager to make runs off the ball, allowing Messi to drop deep and showcase his otherworldly passing talent, as demonstrated by his return of three assists against Cincinnati.

With Messi also in the latter stages of his career, it makes sense for the 38-year-old to play with players who will look to run beyond the opposition defence.

Those players can also contribute to Inter Miami's efforts out of possession, something that Suarez is unlikely to do too much of.

With that in mind, it is difficult to see why Mascherano would change his forward line for Saturday's match, which means Suarez may have to settle for a bench role.