Lionel Messi helps Inter Miami history as Javier Mascherano's side discover MLS Cup opponents

By Ben Sully | 30 Nov 2025 11:50 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 12:58

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi helped his side claim a commanding 5-1 victory over New York City FC in the Eastern Conference final.

The Inter Miami captain registered an assist for Inter Miami's third goal in the dominant win in the dominant victory.

Messi fed the ball into the path of Mateo Silvetti, who set it out of his feet before driving it into the bottom corner.

Messi's fellow attacker was the star of the show with a hat-trick, while there was also a goal from Telasco Segovia.

Messi ➡️ Toto ? VAMOSSSS pic.twitter.com/fvy4n3Am0L — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) November 30, 2025

Inter Miami claim maiden Conference title

As a result of the successful outing, Inter Miami clinched the Eastern Conference title for the first time in their history.

The title adds to the club's previous honours of the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield.

"In the final stretch of the season, which, as this tournament is structured, consists of two championships - one being the regular season and the other the playoffs - it's great that this moment has arrived, reinforcing our conviction to continue along the same path," Mascherano said after the match, as per ESPN.

"Because beyond today's achievement, which will be remembered in the history of this club as conference champions, which is no small feat, the most important thing, the main prize, is this trophy."

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Who will Inter Miami face in MLS Cup?

Inter Miami now have the chance to host the MLS Cup for the first time in their history, with the showpiece event set to take place at Chase Stadium on December 6.

The Herons will face the Vancouver Whitecaps, who eased to a 3-1 away victory in the Western Conference final against San Diego FC.

The match will see Messi and his Inter Miami teammates face former Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller.

Like Inter Miami, Vancouver are looking to become MLS champions for the first time in their history.