Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi creates MLS playoff history with his match-winning display in the Eastern Conference semi-final clash against FC Cincinnati.

Lionel Messi created MLS history with his performance in Inter Miami's commanding 4-0 win over FC Cincinnati on Sunday.

Messi produced a stunning display to steer his side to a dominant victory in the Eastern Conference semi-final clash at TQL Stadium.

The Argentina international scored the only goal in the first period, heading home from Mateo Silvetti's inch-perfect cross.

Messi repaid the favour to Silvetti at the start of the second half, laying the ball off for his fellow countrymen to curl into the far corner.

The Inter Miami captain then produced a perfectly-weighted through ball for Tadeo Allende to add a third, before he delivered a trivela pass to send Allende away for his second and the home side's fourth goal.



GOOOOL! Mateo Silvetti’s cross ➡️ Leo Messi’s header to open the score ? pic.twitter.com/KVL9ugQWMQ

— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) November 23, 2025

Messi sets MLS playoff record

Messi's mesmerising display secured Inter Miami's place in their first-ever Eastern Conference final, while he also etched his own name in MLS history.

The Argentina international has set a new record for the most goal contributions in MLS Cup playoff history, having registered 12 goals and assists in the past four matches.

Messi could have two more opportunities to add to his record goal contribution tally if Inter Miami manage to reach the MLS Cup final.

The 38-year-old will also be looking to continue his impressive goalscoring run, having scored 11 goals in his past six appearances for Inter Miami.



12 Goals + Assists this postseason ? Messi sets the record for most goal contributions in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs history! pic.twitter.com/4sIeW6NiUO

— Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 24, 2025

Who will Inter Miami face in the Eastern Conference final?

After dispatching Cincinnati on Sunday, Javier Mascherano's side will quickly turn their focus to preparing for the Eastern Conference final.

The Herons will lock horns with New York City, claimed a narrow win in Sunday's Eastern Conference semi-final clash against the Philadelphia Union.

The game will take place on Saturday at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium, with both sides looking to seal a place in the MLS Cup final on December 6.