Preview:Inter Miami vs Nashville SC - prediction, team news, lineups

Preview:Inter Miami vs Nashville - prediction, team news, lineups
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Major League Soccer clash between Inter Miami and Nashville SC, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

There will understandably be nerves in Fort Lauderdale this week because Inter Miami face Nashville SC in a do-or-die match on Saturday, October 8. 

The best-of-three series is tantalisingly poised with one win apiece, but a win in this match leads to the Eastern Conference semi-final against either FC Cincinnati or Columbus Crew. 


Match preview

After blowing away Nashville 3-1 in game one, Inter Miami were on the brink of progressing to the next round, but they came up short in Tennessee. 

Conceding two first-half goals was not the ideal way to start game two, and by the time Miami pulled a goal back, it was far too late. 

Javier Mascherano’s men must start this weekend’s battle with more intensity, just like they did in the first clash. 

However, there will be a feeling of deja vu in the home camp, especially after a similar scenario played out in last season’s best-of-three series, when the Herons were dumped out of the playoffs as a result of losing the last two games to Atlanta United. 

Miami’s home advantage should aid in some form on Sunday, highlighted by the fact that the hosts were undefeated in nine previous head-to-heads, barring last weekend’s nightmare. 

Three of the last four meetings in Florida produced a victory for the home side, where they registered a minimum of three goals. 

Hany Mukhtar pictured on 24 October 2025 for Nashville SC

Nashville have the potential to make this season even better than it already is, after their US Open Cup win, and they have shown that they are not in the post-season to simply make up the numbers. 

The Coyotes put in a timid display in game one, but turned that on its head last weekend, when they were more aggressive and clinical. 

Some tactical tweaks from BJ Callaghan allowed his side to halt the hosts' playing through the middle and activate their talisman. 

That type of no-frills performance is exactly what the travelling party need if they are to cause an upset and beat Inter for a second consecutive week. 

Nashville’s form on the road may be the only hindrance to them getting into the conference semi-finals, because they have won just one of their last nine away dates, losing seven of those games. 

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:



  • L

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • L


Nashville SC Major League Soccer form:



  • W

  • W

  • D

  • L

  • L

  • W



Team News

Javier Mascherano pictured speaking to press on 31 October 2025

The hopes of Miami and Mascherano undoubtedly rely on Lionel Messi, since the Argentine maestro netted 40 goals in 45 matches in all competitions this year, three of them in this series alone. 

Allen Obando has recovered from his hamstring strain, but he only made the bench last time out, while Ryan Sailor picked up a knee injury and should sit this one out. 

When the coach introduced Mateo Silvetti in the 54th minute last week, Messi dropped a little deeper to get onto the ball, and Miami started dictating the play for the final half hour, which leaves Mascherano with a decision to make on Baltasar Rodriguez.

However, maybe he will not have to scratch his head about it, after the MLS slapped a one-match ban on Luis Suarez for violent conduct in last week's encounter, when the Uruguayan kicked out and struck opposition defender, Any Najar. 

The visitors will travel to Florida without Julian Gaines and Jonny Perez, who are both nursing thigh strains, while Daniel Lovitz is dealing with an ankle knock, which could see Josh Bauer start at left-back. 

Callaghan may also decide to deploy Matthew Corcoran, who is a natural number eight, on the left side of the midfield to help stop Miami’s attacks that involve their captain. 

The Coyotes’ big names stepped up last week, as both Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge were heavily influential in the goals, so the visitors will once again rely on the pair for their attacking impetus. 

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Rios; Fray, Allen, Maxi Falcon, Alba; Allende, De Paul, Busquets, Silvetti; Rodriguez; Messi

Nashville SC possible starting lineup:

Willis; Najar, Zimmerman, Palacios, Bauer; Corcoran, Tagseth, Yazbek; Muyl, Mukhtar, Surridge


SM words green background

We say: Inter Miami 3-1 Nashville SC

 

This scoreline has become too familiar when these sides clash in Miami, occurring in three of the last four such meetings, which means the Herons are likely to capitalise on home advantage and finally get into the conference semi-finals.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

Written by
Byron David
