Inter Miami star Lionel Messi reaches an assist milestone and edges closer to a goalscoring landmark in Inter Miami's 4-0 win over Nashville in the MLS playoffs.

Lionel Messi reached 400 career assists in Saturday's decisive 4-0 victory over Nashville in the first round of the MLS playoffs.

The tie required a third and deciding game after Inter Miami followed a 3-1 home win with a 2-1 away defeat against Nashville.

Javier Mascherano's side returned to Chase Stadium for Saturday's crucial clash, and they ultimately made full use of home advantage to clinch a dominant victory thanks to another impressive display from Messi.

Messi opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a superb solo effort, driving towards the edge of the box before drilling his shot past the unmoved Rocco Rios Novo.

The Argentine added a second from Mateo Silvetti's neat layoff, before Messi combined with Jordi Alba for the latter to set up Tadeo Allende in the 73rd minute.



Another milestone in a legendary career. Lionel Messi reaches 400 assists for club & country.

Messi reaches notable assist milestone

Allende then grabbed his second of the contest, lifting the ball over the goalkeeper after being sent through by Messi's well-weighted pass.

Not only did that pass help Inter Miami wrap up a dominant win, but it also took him to a significant landmark in his legendary career.

The 38-year-old has now reached 400 assists for club and country, including 37 assists during his time as an Inter Miami player.

Messi is second on the all-time list of assist providers and needs just four more to equal Ferenc Puskas's record of the most assists in football history.



GOL DEL A DEL ARRANQUE

Messi edging closer to goalscoring landmark

Messi's brace on Saturday also continued his blistering form in front of goal, having now scored 10 goals across his last five appearances for Inter Miami.

The Argentina international has registered a total of 42 goals in 46 competitive matches this term, helping him move closer to another major milestone in his career.

Messi needs to score just six more times to reach 900 career goals, having netted 894 times for club and country during his senior career.

The Inter Miami captain will have the chance to add to that tally when his team face FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference semi-finals on November 22 or 23.