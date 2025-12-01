Preview: Antoniano vs Villarreal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 01 Dec 2025 20:12 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 21:17

Villarreal will be aiming to book their spot in the third round of the Copa del Rey when they take on fourth-tier outfit Antoniano on Wednesday night.

The Yellow Submarine were 6-0 winners over Ciudad de Lucena in the first round of the tournament, while their hosts beat Castellon 1-0 in the competition last time out.

Match preview

Antoniano play their league football in Spain's fourth tier, and they have been at that level since gaining promotion from the fifth tier at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Seville outfit had never been past the first round of the Copa del Rey before this season, so history has already been created, and they will now be looking to pull off what would be one of the biggest results in their existence.

Jesus Falcon's side beat Castellon 1-0 in the first round of this season's Copa del Rey, and they have been in solid form ahead of this match, losing just one of their last four, recording two wins in the process.

Antoniano were last in action on November 30, drawing 0-0 with Almeria B, with the result leaving them 11th in their league table, boasting 18 points from 13 matches.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Villarreal, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 3-2 success over Real Sociedad, with the Yellow Submarine bouncing back from their 4-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Marcelino's side have been impressive in Spain's top flight this season, picking up 32 points from their 14 matches, which has left them third in the table, one point behind second-placed Real Madrid and just two from the leaders Barcelona.

Villarreal thumped Ciudad de Lucena in the first round of this season's Copa del Rey, and it would be one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history if they were unable to navigate their way past Antoniano on Wednesday night.

The Yellow Submarine have never won the Copa del Rey, and they were actually eliminated in the second round of last season's competition, but the tournament does present a genuine chance of silverware for the club this term.

Villarreal made the semi-finals of the tournament in 2014-15, but they have never reached the final, which is somewhat surprising considering their recent success domestically.

Antoniano Copa del Rey form:

W

Antoniano form (all competitions):

WLWWLD

Villarreal Copa del Rey form:

W

Villarreal form (all competitions):

WLWWLW

Team News

© Imago

Antoniano head coach Falcon could name the same side that took to the field for the first-round clash against Castellon.

Diego Rodriguez is set to lead the line for the fourth-tier outfit, but the goalscorer from the last round - Juan Serrano - may have to accept a spot on the bench.

As for Villarreal, head coach Marcelino will ring the changes from the clash against Real Sociedad, with squad players set to be given opportunities to impress.

Tani Oluwaseyi scored a hat trick in the previous round of the competition, and the 25-year-old, who was only a late substitute against Real Sociedad, is set to feature through the middle, and he could be joined in the attack by Nicolas Pepe.

Dani Parejo, Sergi Cardona and Manor Solomon are also expected to be among those to be introduced into the starting side for the Copa del Rey contest.

Antoniano possible starting lineup:

Arbol; Duran, Fernandez, Revuelta, Otero; Carrascal, Ruiz; Fernandez, Rojas, Lolo; Rodriguez

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Conde; Altimira, Navarro, Marin, Cardona; Akhomach, Parejo, Gueye, Solomon; Pepe, Oluwaseyi

We say: Antoniano 0-4 Villarreal

In truth, it would be a shock if Villarreal did not win this match convincingly; Antoniano have quality in their team and could make it competitive for spells, but we are expecting the Yellow Submarine to breeze into the next round.