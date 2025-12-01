AFCON 2025: Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo and loanee Andre Onana learn fate

By Anthony Brown | 01 Dec 2025 20:19 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 21:17

Manchester United have discovered their fate regarding Bryan Mbeumo after the forward was included in Cameroon’s provisional squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mbeumo, one of the Premier League players expected to feature in the 35th edition of Africa’s flagship continental competition, has been among United’s better performers this season.

The former Brentford forward has scored five league goals and six in all competitions, three more than the next player, Casemiro.

Beyond goals, his aggressive ball-carrying and tendency to create opportunities have also impressed, and his imminent departure has left United pondering their options.

Meanwhile, Andre Onana, on loan at Trabzonspor, has been excluded by the Indomitable Lions.

The often-criticised goalkeeper transferred to the Turkish top division in the summer, making nine appearances, all in the league.

However, the 29-year-old will play no part with the Indomitable Lions, for whom he has earned 53 caps.

?? Bryan Mbeumo has been selected for Cameroon's AFCON squad. Andre Onana has missed out on a spot. #mufc pic.twitter.com/CxbDe9zDzN — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) December 1, 2025

AFCON 2025: When will Mbeumo leave for the Cameroon squad?

The rules state that players should be released to their national teams two weeks before their first match, meaning Mbeumo is due to leave Manchester on 12 December.

However, despite Cameroon playing Gabon on Christmas Eve, Ruben Amorim previously suggested that the Red Devils may seek to retain their AFCON-bound players for a little longer.

“We have the rules, when we have to release the players, so we will see,” Amorim told journalists before United’s match against Everton.

“We are doing our job to try and maintain the players a little bit longer, but it is not just in our hands. We need to respect that, but we will try to do everything to protect the club, protect the players and protect the national team.

How many Man Utd games could Mbeumo miss?

Besides Mbeumo, Amad and Noussair Mazraoui are also expected to be at the Cup of Nations, representing the Ivory Coast and hosts Morocco, respectively.

While much depends on how far their teams progress, the Red Devils should have Mbeumo and his teammates available for the match against West Ham United on Thursday, but not for Wolverhampton Wanderers on December 8.

There are eight Premier League matches before the AFCON 2025 final on January 18, and it remains to be seen which United players will remain the longest.

Manchester United face several challenges during that period, with fixtures against Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Manchester City to come.