Man United vs. West Ham United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 01 Dec 2025 10:59 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 18:02

Manchester United will be aiming to make it successive wins in the Premier League when they welcome West Ham United to Old Trafford on Monday night.

The Red Devils are seventh in the Premier League table, three points behind third-placed Chelsea, while the Irons are down in 17th spot, having struggled so far this term.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Man United vs. West Ham kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Thursday night.

Where is Man United vs. West Ham being played?

The match will take place at Man United's home stadium, Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have won four and lost two of their six home Premier League matches this season, while West Ham have picked up five points from their six games on their travels.

The corresponding match last season ended in a 2-0 victory for the Hammers, with Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen on the scoresheet against Ruben Amorim's team.

How to watch Man United vs. West Ham in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest at Old Trafford will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK, with kickoff at 8pm.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Man United vs. West Ham: What's the story?

Man United recorded a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday, with the Red Devils coming from behind to pick up a huge win, and the result moved them into seventh spot in the table.

For all of the criticism that continues to be sent Amorim's way, his team have now lost just one of their last seven Premier league matches, and the 20-time English champions sit only three points behind third-placed Chelsea on the same number of games.

As for West Ham, the Hammers were beaten 2-0 at home by Liverpool on Sunday, with the result leaving them down in 17th spot in the division.

The London club have lost eight of their 13 league matches this term, but they did a Premier League double over Man United last term, winning 2-1 at home and 2-0 away.