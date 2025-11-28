Preview: Real Sociedad vs Villarreal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 28 Nov 2025 14:37 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 20:42

Two teams in strong form will lock horns for an intriguing La Liga contest on Sunday afternoon, with Real Sociedad welcoming Villarreal to Anoeta Stadium.

The hosts are ninth in the La Liga table, picking up 16 points from their first 13 matches of the season, while the Yellow Submarine are third, claiming 29 points from 13 games.

Match preview

Real Sociedad have a record of four wins, four draws and five defeats from their opening 13 league games of the season, with 16 points leaving them in ninth spot in the division, five points behind sixth-placed Espanyol and 12 from fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

The Basque outfit had a poor start to the season, but they have been in strong form of late, winning three of their last four in La Liga and remaining unbeaten in the process, while four wins have arrived from their last five games in all competitions.

Sergio Francisco's side will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 victory over Osasuna, while they recorded a 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Basque derby at the start of the month.

La Real have picked up 10 points from their six home league matches this season, and they will be taking on a Villarreal side with the fourth-best away record in the division, claiming 10 points from their six games away from their own stadium.

Real Sociedad have won 15 of their previous 51 matches against Villarreal in all competitions, suffering 20 defeats in the process.

© Imago

Villarreal have only actually won one of their last four matches against Real Sociedad, which was a 3-1 success in the corresponding game during the 2023-24 campaign.

The Yellow Submarine will enter this game off the back of a 4-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, with the result leaving them down in 34th spot in the overall table, only managing to pick up one point from five matches.

Marcelino's side have impressed in La Liga, though, boasting a record of nine wins, two draws and two defeats from 13 matches to collect 29 points, which has left them in third spot in the table, just three points off leaders Real Madrid.

Villarreal are in a title race at this stage of proceedings, and they have the joint-best defensive record in La Liga this term, only conceding 11 times, which is the same number as fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

The Yellow Submarine beat Mallorca 2-1 in La Liga last time out, and they are actually on a four-game winning run in the top flight of Spanish football.

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

LDWWDW

Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

DWWWDW

Villarreal La Liga form:

LDWWWW

Villarreal form (all competitions):

WWLWWL

Team News

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Sociedad will be without the services of a host of important players through injury, with Orri Oskarsson, Mikel Oyarzabal, Yangel Herrera, Jon Karrikaburu and Inaki Ruperez unavailable for selection, while Igor Zubeldia is also a major doubt.

Oyarzabal's injury is a major blow for the Basque outfit, with the Spain international the team's biggest threat, scoring five goals and registering three assists in 14 appearances.

Goncalo Guedes is expected to feature through the middle for Real Sociedad, while there is also expected to be a spot in a wide area for Takefusa Kubo.

As for Villarreal, Logan Costa, Willy Kambwala and Pau Cabanes will miss the match through injury, but the Yellow Submarine have no fresh concerns.

Juan Foyth was sent off against Dortmund last time out, but his ban only relates to the Champions League, so the centre-back will be in from the start here.

Head coach Marcelino will make changes to the side that started against Dortmund, with Gerard Moreno and Georges Mikautadze set to feature in the final third of the field, with Nicolas Pepe likely to drop into a wide position.

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Aramburu, Caleta-Car, Martin, Gomez; Kubo, Mendez, Gorrotxategi, Soler, Barrenetxea; Guedes

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Junior; Mourino, Veiga, Foyth, Pedraza; Pepe, Partey, Comesana, Moleiro; G Moreno, Mikautadze

We say: Real Sociedad 1-1 Villarreal

This is a really tough match to call, as Villarreal are in excellent form, but Real Sociedad have also impressed of late. We were close to backing the Yellow Submarine to collect all three points but have just settled on a low-scoring draw here.

