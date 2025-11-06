Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'prepared' to make £52m offer for La Liga winger

By
Tottenham 'prepared' to make £52m offer for La Liga winger
© Imago
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen to sign Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, who could leave the La Liga club in the upcoming transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing keen interest in signing Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo and are preparing a formal offer. 

After two defeats in a row, Spurs bounced back to winning ways in midweek, beating Copenhagen 4-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night. 

Thomas Frank is currently dealing with several injury issues, especially in the attacking department, and reports have emerged that they are looking to sign a La Liga winger in the January transfer window. 

According to a report from Fichajes, Spurs have identified Kubo as a top attacking priority, and there is a possibility that the player could be interested in moving to the Premier League. 

Spurs eye move for Kubo? 

Wataru Endo, Ryoya Morishita, Takefusa Kubo

The report claims that the north London club are preparing an offer of around £52m to sign the Japanese attacker in the winter transfer window. 

The 24-year-old winger is keen on a move, and there is a feeling in San Sebastian that retaining the player will not be easy. 

Spurs are reportedly confident of finalising the deal quickly for Kubo, and his £52m release clause leaves no room for Sociedad to negotiate on his fee. 

The former Barcelona youth academy player joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2019, but he has not played for them, and spent time elsewhere on loan before securing a permanent move to Sociedad in 2022. 

The Japanese international has made over 145 appearances for Sociedad and has scored 24 goals in all competitions.

Takefusa Kubo: Good move for Spurs? 

Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo on May 29, 2024

Capable of playing on both flanks, Kubo has established himself as a regular La Liga player and could be a good addition to the Tottenham squad in January. 

Ideally, Sociedad want to keep him, but they understand that it will be impossible for them to compete financially with big Premier League clubs. 

Aston Villa have been previously linked with a move for Kubo, but it appears Spurs are ahead in the race to sign him. 

With Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison out for a long spell with injuries, there is no harm in signing a new quality winger in January, 

ID:585269:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3917:
Written by
Saikat Mandal

Click here for more stories about Dejan Kulusevski

Click here for more stories about Tottenham Hotspur

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Dejan Kulusevski Takefusa Kubo Thomas Frank Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!