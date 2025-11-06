Tottenham 'prepared' to make £52m offer for La Liga winger

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen to sign Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, who could leave the La Liga club in the upcoming transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing keen interest in signing Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo and are preparing a formal offer.

After two defeats in a row, Spurs bounced back to winning ways in midweek, beating Copenhagen 4-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

According to a report from Fichajes, Spurs have identified Kubo as a top attacking priority, and there is a possibility that the player could be interested in moving to the Premier League.

Spurs eye move for Kubo?

The report claims that the north London club are preparing an offer of around £52m to sign the Japanese attacker in the winter transfer window.

The 24-year-old winger is keen on a move, and there is a feeling in San Sebastian that retaining the player will not be easy.

Spurs are reportedly confident of finalising the deal quickly for Kubo, and his £52m release clause leaves no room for Sociedad to negotiate on his fee.

The former Barcelona youth academy player joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2019, but he has not played for them, and spent time elsewhere on loan before securing a permanent move to Sociedad in 2022.

The Japanese international has made over 145 appearances for Sociedad and has scored 24 goals in all competitions.

Takefusa Kubo: Good move for Spurs?

Capable of playing on both flanks, Kubo has established himself as a regular La Liga player and could be a good addition to the Tottenham squad in January.

Ideally, Sociedad want to keep him, but they understand that it will be impossible for them to compete financially with big Premier League clubs.

Aston Villa have been previously linked with a move for Kubo, but it appears Spurs are ahead in the race to sign him.

With Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison out for a long spell with injuries, there is no harm in signing a new quality winger in January,