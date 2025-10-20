Aston Villa are allegedly viewed as the favourites to sign a Real Sociedad winger during one of the 2026 transfer windows.

Aston Villa are allegedly monitoring any developments with the future of Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo.

The West Midlands outfit are currently one of the form teams in Europe after prevailing in their last five matches in all competitions.

Although Villa initially started the campaign on a disappointing note, they have since defeated Bologna, Fulham, Feyenoord, Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur in succession.

However, despite their issues with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations, reports have already emerged regarding a potential approach for a player plying his trade in La Liga.

According to Fichajes, Kubo is another player that is on Villa's radar ahead of the January transfer window.

Kubo unhappy with Real Sociedad situation

Kubo is said to be questioning his future at Real Sociedad after their dismal start to the new Spanish top-flight campaign.

Just one win and six points have been recorded from their opening nine matches in the division, leaving the club in 18th position in the standings.

Meanwhile, Kubo has contributed just one goal from five starts and three substitute outings in all competitions, a poor return for a player of his qualities.

The report says that the 24-year-old does not want to risk spending this period of his career at a team that could miss out on regular European football.

Real Sociedad are currently eight points adrift of a potential qualification spot, even after accumulating four points from their last four fixtures.

Do Villa need a player like Kubo?

While Villa have only scored eight times in as many Premier League fixtures, seven of those strikes have come from the last three matches.

Villa also already have a number of diminutive creative players such as Emiliano Buendia, Harvey Elliott and Donyell Malen, it questionable whether they require another.

Therefore, Villa may not be willing to pay what would be a sizeable transfer fee for Kubo, who still has four years left on his contract.

In 145 appearances for Real Sociedad, Kubo has contributed 24 goals and 18 assists.