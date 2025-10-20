Aston Villa transfer news: Getafe midfielder 'sparks the interest' of Unai Emery, Atletico Madrid

Getafe midfielder 'sparks the interest' of Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid
© Ricardo Larreina Amador / Imago
Aston Villa are allegedly contemplating whether to make a formal approach for a Getafe midfielder in 2026.

Aston Villa are allegedly one of two clubs who are attracted by the possibility of signing a Getafe midfielder.

Despite a slow start to the season where sporting director Monchi also left the club, Villa have since responded with a five-match winning streak in all competitions.

Sunday's comeback 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League moved Unai Emery's side in 11th position in the table.

Given the momentum that Villa have built and their constant issues with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations, there is an argument that Villa may benefit from retaining a settled squad.

Nevertheless, as per Fichajes, consideration is being given to adding central midfielder Luis Milla in 2026.

Unai Emery manager of Aston Villa on September 21, 2025

Who is Luis Milla?

The report alleges that the performances of the 31-year-old have led to him 'sparking interest' from Villa and Atletico Madrid.

Milla has provided assists for five of Getafe's nine goals in this season's La Liga, including two in each of the games Sevilla and Real Oviedo.

His entire career has been spent in Spain, contributing five goals and 17 assists from 146 appearances in La Liga for Granada and his current team.

Despite his age, there is an argument that his stock has never been higher, leading to Villa and Atletico considering whether to test the waters in January.

Although Milla is the wrong side of 30, it is claimed that Getafe would demand at least €30m (£26.07m) if any club lodges a bid at the midway point of the campaign.

Getafe may prefer to retain his services if they are either making a surprise bid for a European spot or attempting to avoid relegation. As it stands, they sit in 12th position in the La Liga table.

Boubacar Kamara of Aston Villa and Wilson Odobert of Tottenham Hotspur challenge for the ball on October 19, 2025

Villa likely to move for alternatives?

While Emery may have greater control over transfers at Villa since the change behind the scenes, it is far-fetched to believe that Villa would pay £26m for a 31-year-old midfielder without Premier League experience.

Furthermore, Emery also has Boubacar Kamara, Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans and Lamare Bogarde has four strong options for the engine room, as well as John McGinn who is a suitable alternative.

With Ross Barkley also back in the mix, Villa do not require midfield reinforcements at the present time, leaving Atletico as a more realistic destination.

