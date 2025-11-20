Sports Mole previews Saturday's La Liga clash between Osasuna and Real Sociedad, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Osasuna will welcome Real Sociedad to El Sadar on Saturday evening as both sides aim to gain stability heading into matchday 13 of La Liga.

The hosts are looking to pull away from the relegation zone, while the away side hope to build on their recent unbeaten run across all competitions.

Match preview

Osasuna have endured a disappointing start to the campaign, sitting 16th in the La Liga table with just 11 points from three wins, two draws, and seven defeats.

Alessio Lisci’s side enter this contest following a 1-0 loss to Sevilla before the international break, and their form has taken a sharp dip - four league matches without victory, including three defeats and a draw.

Last season, Los Rojillos finished ninth, level on points with eighth-placed Rayo Vallecano, but replicating a top-half push looks unlikely this term.

Their biggest issue has been a lack of attacking edge having scored only nine league goals all season while conceding 13.

They have failed to score in each of their last two competitive fixtures - a goalless draw against Real Oviedo and the defeat to Sevilla - reflecting their growing struggles in the final third.

Real Sociedad won the most recent encounter, but before that, Osasuna enjoyed a run of three straight wins against the Basque side in competitive games.

Across the last 10 meetings, Real Sociedad have been stronger, winning six, while Osasuna have claimed three victories with one draw.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, have also had a difficult league campaign and currently sit 14th with 13 points from three wins, four draws, and five defeats.

They have scored 14 goals but conceded 17 - defensive instability that Sergio Francisco is still working to address.

Despite this, La Real arrive in better overall form, unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, with three wins and two draws.

Their 11th-place finish last season was considered disappointing, and while improvement is needed, consistency remains an issue.

Sociedad were held to a 1-1 draw by Elche last time out, with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring an 87th-minute penalty to rescue a point.

Osasuna La Liga form:

LWLLDL

Osasuna form (all competitions):

WLLWDL

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

LLDWWD

Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

LDWWWD

Team News

Osasuna remain without Iker Benito, who is out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury, while Valentin Rosier (hamstring) is also unavailable.

Lucas Torro is a doubt due to a thigh concern and will need assessment closer to kickoff.

In a major blow, top scorer Ante Budimir with five goals in 12 matches is sidelined until December with a thigh injury.

Iker Munoz and Moi Gomez are expected to feature in midfield, with Victor Munoz operating from the flank.

For Real Sociedad, Orri Oskarsson is a doubt due to a muscular problem, while Yangel Herrera, Jon Karrikaburu, and Ander Barrenetxea are confirmed absentees.

Oyarzabal - their leading scorer with five goals - will once again lead the line, while Umar Sadiq could earn more minutes after featuring for 26 minutes against Elche as he looks to rebuild rhythm following limited playing time this season.

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Moncayola, Boyomo, Catena, Bretones; Gomez, I. Munoz; V. Munoz, Garcia, Barja; Garcia

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Gomez, Zubeldia, Martin, Aramburu; Gorrotxategi; Guedes, Mendez, Soler, Kubo; Oyarzabal

We say: Osasuna 0-1 Real Sociedad

Osasuna’s attacking injuries and lack of goals pose a major concern, while Sociedad arrive with greater confidence and superior form.

Even in a tight, low-scoring affair, the visitors look better equipped to edge this encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Aishat Akanni Written by

