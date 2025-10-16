Sports Mole previews Saturday's La Liga clash between Atletico Madrid and Osasuna, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Atletico Madrid will be bidding to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they continue their domestic campaign with a home fixture against Osasuna on Saturday evening.

Diego Simeone's side are currently fifth in the La Liga table, boasting 13 points from their opening eight matches of the season, while Osasuna are 12th, picking up 10 points from their first eight games of the campaign.

Match preview

Atletico have been far from their best in the early stages of the 2025-26 campaign, only managing to win three of their eight league matches, but they have suffered just one defeat, sharing the points on four occasions.

The Red and Whites have 13 points to show from their eight games, which has left them in fifth spot in the division, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid ahead of the next set of fixtures in Spain's top flight.

Simeone's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Celta Vigo before the October international break, but they have won three of their last five in La Liga, including a famous victory over Real Madrid in the Madrid derby.

Atletico have three points to show from their opening two Champions League matches this season, meanwhile, and they will be back in European action in London next week away to Arsenal.

The capital giants have actually lost two of their last three league games with Osasuna, including a 2-0 reverse when the two teams last locked horns towards the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Osasuna recorded an incredible 4-1 victory over Atletico at Wanda Metropolitano in May 2024, and having won two of their last three league games against the Red and Whites, the visitors should enter this match with a degree of confidence.

Alessio Lisci's side recorded a 2-1 victory over Getafe in their last match before the October international break, and a total of 10 points from eight matches has left them in 12th spot in the table.

Osasuna have been defensively solid this season, only conceding eight times, which is a stronger record than both Real Madrid (nine) and Barcelona (nine), but they have struggled down the other end, with only seven goals registered in eight matches a reflection of their attacking issues.

Los Rojillos finished ninth in Spain's top flight last season, and they will have their eyes on a similar spot this term, but it will be difficult for them to make a push for European qualification.

Atletico Madrid La Liga form:

DWDWWD

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

LDWWWD

Osasuna La Liga form:

LWLDLW

Team News

Atletico will be without the services of Clement Lenglet following the centre-back's red card against Celta.

Thiago Almada may recover from a leg injury to make the squad, while Jose Gimenez is also in contention following a thigh problem, but an ankle injury may rule Johnny Cardoso out.

Antoine Griezmann is again in line for a start in the final third of the field, while Pablo Barrios and Koke should continue in the middle of the midfield for the capital giants.

Lenglet's absence could lead to David Hancko being moved into central defence and Javi Galan being introduced into the starting side at left-back.

As for Osasuna, Aimar Oroz and Juan Cruz are both injury doubts for Saturday's contest.

Ante Budimir has scored twice in eight appearances at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, and there will be another start in the final third of the field for the experienced striker.

Ruben Garcia is also set to feature from the first whistle, while Victor Munoz will continue in a wide area, with the 22-year-old looking to add to the one goal and one assist that he has contributed this term.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Hancko, Galan; Barrios, Koke; Simeone, Griezmann, Gonzalez; Alvarez

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Rosier, Catena, Boyomo, Bretones; Torro, Moncayola; Munoz, Gomez, Ruben Garcia; Budimir

We say: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Osasuna

Atletico have been far from their best this season, but they will be coming up against an Osasuna side that have struggled in the final third of the field. We are expecting a close match on Saturday, but Simeone's side should be able to navigate their way to all three points.

