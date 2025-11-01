Sports Mole previews Monday's La Liga clash between Real Oviedo and Osasuna, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Osasuna will be bidding to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with an away fixture against newly-promoted Real Oviedo on Monday night.

The visitors are currently 14th in the La Liga table, boasting 10 points from their opening 10 matches of the season, while Real Oviedo are 19th, having picked up only seven points from their first 10 games of 2025-26.

Match preview

Real Oviedo have a record of two wins, one draw and seven defeats from their 10 league matches this season, with seven points leaving them in 19th spot in the division.

Finding the back of the net has been an issue for the promoted outfit this term, only managing seven goals in their 10 games, which is the worst offensive record in the division, and that is a real concern when it comes to their chances of staying in the division.

Luis Carrion's side drew 3-3 with Girona in their last league match, but they will enter this contest off the back of a defeat, going down 4-2 to third-tier outfit Ourense CF in the first round of the Copa del Rey at the start of last week.

The Blues have only managed to pick up three points from their five home league matches this season, while Osasuna have the worst away record this term, losing all five of their games on their travels.

Real Oviedo have won 25 and lost 19 of their previous 55 matches against Osasuna, and it was 1-0 to the latter in the last meeting between the two sides back in June 2019.

Osasuna have won two of their last four league matches against Real Oviedo, but they have not managed to beat the Blues on their travels since a 5-0 success in June 2016.

The visitors have a record of three wins, one draw and six defeats from their 10 league matches this season, with 10 points leaving them down in 14th spot in the table.

Osasuna have one of the strongest home records in the division this term, but as mentioned, it has been a real struggle on their travels, losing all five of their matches and scoring just one goal.

Alessio Lisci's side have lost their last two league games against Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo, but they returned to winning ways in the Copa del Rey on October 29, beating CD Sant Jordi 5-0.

Los Rojillos finished ninth in Spain's top flight last season, and they will be expecting to climb the table before the winter break in Spain halts the campaign.

Real Oviedo La Liga form:

LLWLLD

Real Oviedo form (all competitions):

LWLLDL

Osasuna La Liga form:

LDLWLL

Osasuna form (all competitions):

DLWLLW

Team News

Real Oviedo will be without the services of Alvaro Lemos due to a knee problem, while Santi Cazorla and Ovie Ejaria are major doubts for the home side on Monday night.

The Blues are expected to have Salomon Rondon at the tip of their attack; the 36-year-old has scored twice during the 2025-26 campaign, and his experience could be vital for the hosts.

Leander Dendoncker has been another strong performer for the promoted outfit this term, and the Belgian is set to feature in the middle of the midfield against Osasuna.

The visitors will be without the services of Iker Benito and Valentin Rosier due to injury issues, while Aimar Oroz and Sheraldo Becker are set to face late fitness tests.

Ante Budimir has scored five times in 11 appearances for Osasuna this season, and the 34-year-old will feature in the final third of the field, while Raul Garcia is also set to start off the back of his treble in the Copa del Rey.

There are not expected to be any surprises in the Osasuna XI here, with Victor Munoz and Abel Bretones also likely to be among the starters for the away side.

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Escandell; Vidal, Carmo, Costas, Lopez; Colombatto, Dendoncker; Vinas, Reina, Chaira; Rondon

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Catena, Boyomo, Cruz; Moncayola, Gomez, Torro, Bretones; Raul Garcia, Budimir, Munoz

We say: Real Oviedo 1-1 Osasuna

Osasuna have been so disappointing on their travels this season, but Real Oviedo are a difficult side to back at the moment, so we are expecting the points to be shared in a low-scoring draw on Monday night.

