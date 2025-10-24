Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Osasuna and Celta Vigo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Celta Vigo's search for their first La Liga win of the campaign will continue on Sunday away to Osasuna.

The Sky Blues have drawn seven and lost two of their opening nine matches of the season, with seven points leaving them 17th in the La Liga table, while the hosts are 13th in the division on 10 points.

Match preview

Osasuna entered the October international break off the back of a home success over Getafe, but they were beaten in the capital last time out, going down 1-0 to Atletico Madrid.

Los Rojillos have a record of three wins, one draw and five defeats from their opening nine matches of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign, which has left them in 13th spot on 10 points.

Osasuna have struggled in the final third of the field this season, only finding the back of the net on seven occasions, but they have been strong defensively, conceding just nine times.

Alessio Lisci's side have been strong in front of their own fans this season, picking up 10 points from four matches, which is the sixth-best home record in the division.

Osasuna beat Celta 3-2 in the corresponding match between the two sides last season, but two of their last three La Liga meetings have ended in Celta wins, including a 3-0 success at El Sadar in February 2024.

Celta's start to the 2025-26 La Liga season has been peculiar, as they have only lost two of their nine matches, but they find themselves down in 17th spot in the table.

Indeed, the Sky Blues are still waiting for their first win of the campaign, sharing the points on seven occasions, which is comfortably a league-high, and their search for their first victory will continue on Sunday.

Claudio Giraldez's side are also operating in the Europa League this season, and they have posted two victories in the league phase of the competition, including a 2-1 success over Nice on Thursday night.

Last weekend, Celta had a man sent off but still managed to claim a point in a 1-1 stalemate with Real Sociedad, while they also drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid before the October international break.

In total, the Sky Blues have faced Osasuna on 74 occasions in all competitions, boasting a record of 35 wins and 28 defeats, while the points have been shared just 11 times.

Osasuna La Liga form:

WLDLWL

Celta Vigo La Liga form:

DDDLDD

Celta form (all competitions):

LLWDDW

Team News

Osasuna will be without the services of Aimar Oroz and Valentin Rosier due to injury problems, while Juan Cruz is a doubt for the La Liga contest with Celta on Sunday.

Ante Budimir has had a slow start to the season, only finding the back of the net on two occasions, but there will be another spot in the final third of the field for the 34-year-old.

There are not expected to be any surprises when it comes to the home side's XI, with Ruben Garcia and Victor Munoz also set for spots in the attacking unit.

As for Celta, Carl Starfelt was sent off in the clash with Real Sociedad last time out, so the defender will be sidelined this weekend through suspension.

The visitors also have two injury doubts in the shape of Williot Swedberg and Yoel Lago.

Borja Iglesias has been in strong scoring form this season, finding the back of the net on six occasions, and the 32-year-old will keep his spot in the XI, while Ferran Jutgla should also feature in the final third.

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Catena, Boyomo, Herrando; Benito, Gomez, Moncayola, Bretones; Ruben Garcia, Budimir, Munoz

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; J. Rodriguez, Dominguez, Alonso; Rueda, D. Rodriguez, Moriba, Mingueza; Sotelo, Jutgla, Iglesias

We say: Osasuna 1-0 Celta Vigo

Celta have been very difficult to beat this season, but the European clash on Thursday would have taken a lot out of them, and we are backing Osasuna, who have been strong at home this season, to collect all three points on Sunday.

