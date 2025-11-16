Spurs transfer news: Lilywhites 'keen on’ ex-Liverpool target after failing to land Premier League dream

Spurs 'keen on’ former Liverpool target after unsuccessful transfer chase
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly shift focus to a £52m-valued La Liga star after their unsuccessful pursuit of Everton's Iliman Ndiaye.


Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly monitoring a La Liga-based wideman as they look to bolster that area of Thomas Frank’s side. 

Frank is said to be unconvinced by his current options in those areas, which has led to the ongoing rumours. 

The player in question has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool as a replacement for Mohamed Salah; however, the transfer did not materialise. 

Now, Spurs have learnt that they would need to pay as much as £52m to bring the Real Sociedad man to North London.

Spurs transfer news: Lilywhites chasing reported former Liverpool target

Real Sociedad's Take Kubo in action on January 16, 2025

As reported by Football Insider, the North London club are monitoring La Real winger Takefusa Kubo and could pay his £52m release clause. 

“He’s been continually linked with the move to the Premier League with Tottenham, Liverpool over the years, Aston Villa as well,” Pete O’Rourke said on the Football Insider Track podcast.  

“Top young player who’s done really well for Real Sociedad. So, it’s no surprise that the top European clubs are looking at the Japanese international as well.  

“He has got a release clause in his contract, so it would be straightforward if Tottenham wanted to go and sign him in January.  

“£52million, it’s not a cheap deal by any stretch of the imagination. So, that will come into consideration if Tottenham are to firm up their interest in Kubo as well.”

Kubo, 24, joined the club from Real Madrid in 2022 after several loan deals at Mallorca, Villarreal and Getafe, featuring in 147 games across all competitions and scoring 24 times.

Spurs' reported interest in Kubo follows failed pursuit of Premier League star

Everton's Iliman Ndiaye celebrates on August 24, 2025

The same source further clarifies that Spurs’ reported interest in Kubo is a reaction to being unable to bring a Premier League-based forward to North London. 

According to O’Rourke, Frank’s team had an interest in Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye, only to be rebuffed by the Toffees, who are unwilling to let go of their prized asset. 

The Merseyside club view the Senegal international as a vital component to their project, with the forward’s dribbling and ball-carrying ability his undeniable strength. 

While Frank is said to admire the Everton man, a transfer for Kubo, due to his reported release clause, would be easier to arrange than the other.

Anthony Brown

