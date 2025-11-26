Chelsea transfer news: Euro club preparing offer for Blues-linked Mike Maignan?

By Saikat Mandal | 26 Nov 2025 17:59 , Last updated: 26 Nov 2025 23:28

AC Milan are reportedly preparing an offer to keep goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea.

The 30-year-old keeper has a deal at San Siro until the end of the season, and he is free to secure a pre-contract agreement with any foreign club in January.

Manchester United reportedly tried to sign Maignan ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, but the 20-time Premier League champions were unable to reach an agreement.

Chelsea were heavily linked with the French goalkeeper in the recent transfer windows, but they were unsuccessful in bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

Widely regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers in world football, Milan are reportedly trying their best to keep him at the club beyond the summer of 2026.

AC Milan preparing offer for Maignan

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Maignan is one of the major reasons for Milan's newfound solidity under Max Allegri, who fended off attempts from several top clubs to keep the goalkeeper.

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri have reopened talks to keep Maignan at the club.

They have made a contract extension offer to Maignan for another two or three seasons at €5m (£4.38m) net per year, up from €4m (£3.5m).

This also represents a significant increase in salary from his current €3.2m (£2.8m), despite his advancing age.

Should Chelsea make a move for Maignan?

© Imago / News Images

The Blues have Robert Sanchez as their first-choice keeper, and while he has been doing reasonably well, Enzo Maresca could be tempted to bring in a new shot-stopper.

Maignan could ideally join a club that can not only offer him a better wage package but also Champions League football, so he might wait until the end of the season for the right opportunities.

Juventus are also reportedly interested in signing the goalkeeper, but Chelsea have the financial power to lure him to the Bridge if he does not sign a new deal.