Manchester United reportedly made an attempt to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan during the summer transfer window.

Regarded as one of the best stoppers in world football, there is currently widespread speculation surrounding Maignan's future, with his contract at San Siro due to expire next summer.

Chelsea were heavily linked with the 36-time France international during the recent transfer window, but the Blues were ultimately unsuccessful in their attempts to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

According to L'Equipe, Man United also tried to sign Maignan ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, but the 20-time English champions were unable to come to an agreement with Milan.

The report claims that contract talks are still ongoing between the goalkeeper and his Italian club.

However, the expectation at this moment is that Maignan will be leaving on a free transfer, with a number of major clubs, including Man United and Chelsea, said to be on red alert.

Man United 'failed' with summer move for Maignan

Maignan joined Milan from Lille in the summer of 2021, and he has represented the Italian club on 175 occasions in all competitions, keeping 65 clean sheets in the process.

Man United are believed to have identified Maignan as the ideal replacement for Andre Onana, who made the move on loan to Trabzonspor before the end of the Turkish transfer window.

The Red Devils were also linked with Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez before deciding to bring in Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp, who has now become the club's number one goalkeeper.

Lammens, 23, only made 64 appearances for Royal Antwerp before being thrown into the spotlight, but he has had a successful start to his career at Old Trafford, featuring five times in the Premier League.

The Belgian has only managed to keep one clean sheet, though, with the Red Devils conceding seven times in their five league games since changing their goalkeeper.

Will Man United sign a new number one next summer?

The goalkeeping situation at Man United is an interesting one, as Lammens has been signed as a long-term number one, but it is understood that head coach Ruben Amorim wanted two new goalkeepers over the summer.

In an ideal world, Lammens could have learned his trade as back-up to an experienced stopper such as Martinez, but the funds were not there to bring in two goalkeepers, especially as Altay Bayindir did not follow Onana out of the exit door.

There is unlikely to be any goalkeeping movement in January, but with Onana and Bayindir both expected to leave on a permanent basis in 2026, and number three Tom Heaton out of contract, another experienced stopper will be required, and a move for Maignan would make a lost of sense for the Red Devils.