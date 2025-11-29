Preview: Arouca vs Braga - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 29 Nov 2025 22:01 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 22:21

Arouca aim to halt a run of four defeats in all competitions as Braga visit Estadio Municipal on Monday evening for Primeira Liga matchday 12's closing fixture.

The Wolves return to action after a disappointing Taca da Liga exit in a 2-1 loss to third division side AD Fafe, while the Archbishops make this trip on the back of a 1-1 draw at Rangers in the Europa League.

Match preview

Not since mid-October in a 2-1 Portuguese Cup triumph over Portimonense have Arouca tasted victory in any outing, with that success standing as their only victory across seven matches (D1, L5).

Last weekend’s visit to Fafe looked like the ideal opportunity to snap the slump after Nais Djouahra struck inside the 27th minute, only for a Joao Ribeiro Oliveira brace to turn the contest on its head.

Returning to the league brings a need to halt a five-match winless run, with the most recent setback coming in a thrilling 4-3 loss at Estoril Praia before the break, leaving Vasco Seabra’s men in the relegation play-off spot in the Primeira Liga table with nine points from 11 games (W2, D4, L6).

A porous backline remains at the heart of Arouca’s troubles, having shipped a league-high 30 goals while managing a decent 13 at the other end, so Seabra will be looking for ways to plug those defensive gaps heading into this encounter.

Lobos have also struggled at home with a five-match winless sequence at the Municipal, their only success in front of their crowd this season being a 3-1 result against bottom-placed AVS on matchday one.

Braga have hardly been convincing on the road either, with just one victory in five away league fixtures (D3, L1), which came in a 3-0 outing against newly promoted Alverca in their first such of the campaign.

The Archbishops enter this contest seeking greater consistency in the Primeira Liga after a 2-1 triumph over Moreirense before the break, giving them the opportunity to record back-to-back wins in the top flight for the first time since their opening two matches of the season.

Braga have now collected 16 points from 11 outings (W4, D4, L3) in the league and currently sit eighth in the top-flight standings, while victory on Monday would lift Carlos Vicens’s men to sixth, which represents a climb from their pre-round position.

The Archbishops would be confident of taking maximum points on Monday, considering their dominance in this fixture, with eight victories in the last nine league meetings against Arouca (L1), including a pair of 2-1 results across both encounters last season.



Arouca Primeira Liga form:

W

L

D

L

L

L

Arouca form (all competitions):

D

W

L

L

L

L

Braga Primeira Liga form:

D

L

D

W

L

W

Braga form (all competitions):

W

L

L

W

W

D

Team News

Arouca are expected to remain without Mateo Flores as the midfielder continues recovery from a meniscus tear, while Matias Rocha remains a doubt after missing the last six fixtures.

Djouahra has been a rare bright spark for Lobos with three goals in the last two appearances, including a brace in the most recent league outing to take his tally to five for the Primeira Liga campaign, making the winger one to watch on Monday.

Alfonso Trezza could reclaim the berth on the right flank after consecutive outings from the bench, which would see Miguel Puche drop out of the starting picture.

Rodrigo Zalazar was dismissed in Braga’s Europa League outing at Rangers, but the suspension will not apply domestically, so the midfielder remains available.

Gabri Martinez struck the equaliser in that contest and could be handed a first league start in six games as a reward for that impact.

Fran Navarro could lead the line once again, though Amine El Ouazzani and Pau Víctor are also options in that role.

Meanwhile, Jonatas Noro remains the only expected absentee for Braga as the centre-back continues his recovery journey.



Arouca possible starting lineup:

Mantl; Sola, Popovic, Fontan, Esgaio; Fukui, Simao; Djouahra, Lee, Trezza; Barbero

Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Gomez, Lagerbielke, Arrey-Mbi; Martinez, Gorby, Moutinho, Lelo; Horta, Navarro, Zalazar

We say: Arouca 1-2 Braga

Braga arrive from a demanding trip to Glasgow, so travel fatigue may leave its mark at Arouca.

However, considering the Archbishops meet a struggling host, they should still find a way to grind out maximum points in a fixture that has largely gone their way in recent years.



