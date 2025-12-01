Preview: Reus FCR vs Real Sociedad - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 01 Dec 2025 21:32 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 22:04

Real Sociedad will be aiming to avoid a shock defeat in the Copa del Rey when they take on fourth-tier outfit Reus FCR in the competition on Wednesday night.

The La Liga team booked their spot in the second round courtesy of a 3-0 victory over SD Negreira, while Reus FCR overcame CE Europa on penalties in order to secure their position at this stage of the tournament.

Match preview

Reus FCR were a seventh-tier outfit as recently as 2022, but they have secured two promotions in the last three campaigns to now operate in the fourth tier.

This is already their best performance in the Copa del Rey, having secured their spot in the second round with a penalty-shootout success over CE Europa, triumphing on spot kicks after the two teams had played out a 1-1 draw.

Marc Carrasco's side have played five league matches since then, boasting one win, two draws and two defeats, and they will enter this game off the back of a goalless draw with Porreres.

A total of 20 points from 13 matches has left them in fourth spot in their domestic table, only five points off the leaders Poblense, so it could be another historic campaign for the club, who have never before played in Spain's third tier.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, have won the Copa del Rey on two previous occasions, with their last success in the competition coming in 2019-20.

La Real beat SD Negreira 3-0 in the first round of this season's tournament, but they have struggled to show their best form in the league this season, picking up 16 points from their 14 matches, which has left them in 10th spot in the La Liga table.

Sergio Francisco's side will enter this match off the back of a 3-2 home defeat to Villarreal, with Alberto Moleiro winning it for the Yellow Submarine in the 95th minute, so it would have been a difficult loss to take.

The White and Blues were actually 11th in La Liga last season, so there is clear room for improvement this term, but the level of their performances has been below what is expected considering the quality in their squad.

Real Sociedad will now be looking to return to winning ways on Wednesday night in the Copa del Rey before continuing their league campaign away to Alaves on Saturday afternoon.

Reus FCR Copa del Rey form:

W

Reus FCR form (all competitions):

WWLLDD

Real Sociedad Copa del Rey form:

W

Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

WWWDWL

Team News

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Reus FCR are once again expected to have Ricardo Vaz in their attack on Wednesday - the 31-year-old has been in strong form this season, scoring six times in 12 appearances, including a goal in the previous round of the competition.

Aitor Serrano and Xavi Jaime should also again feature in the final third of the field, while Sergi Casals will be another notable starter at the back.

As for Real Sociedad, a lengthy injury list includes Yangel Herrera, Orri Oskarsson, Mikel Oyarzabal, Inaki Ruperez and Jon Karrikaburu.

Head coach Francisco will make changes to the side that started against Villarreal, with Arsen Zakharyan, Mikel Goti Lopez and Benat Turrientes set to be among those to be introduced into the starting side.

There is also set to be a change between the sticks on Wednesday, with Unai Marrero in line to make just his second appearance of the campaign.

Reus FCR possible starting lineup:

Pacheco; P Fernandez, Recasens, P Fernandez, Casals; Folch, Melo, Toscano; Vaz, Jaime, Serrano

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Marrero; Odriozola, Elustondo, Caleta-Car, Munoz; Sucic, Turrientes, Zakharyan; Goti Lopez, Sadiq, Marin

We say: Reus FCR 0-4 Real Sociedad

Reus FCR have made history by reaching this stage, but we are finding it so difficult to back them to overcome Real Sociedad on Wednesday. In truth, it should be a very comfortable progression for the La Liga outfit.