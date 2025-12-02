Man Utd injury news: Ruben Amorim receives major fitness boost ahead of West Ham clash

By Ben Sully | 02 Dec 2025 00:30 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 01:04

Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha has returned to training ahead of Thursday's Premier League meeting with West Ham United.

Cunha has not played since playing 72 minutes in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on November 8 due to a head injury.

In Cunha's absence, Man United suffered a frustrating 1-0 home defeat to 10-man Everton, before they bounced back with a narrow 2-1 victory in Sunday's clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

That result moved the Red Devils up to seventh spot in the Premier League table ahead of the midweek round of fixtures.

Man United receive Cunha fitness boost

Man United boss Ruben Amorim could welcome back one of his forwards for Thursday's game against West Ham.

Cunha shared a positive update on his Instagram story on Monday, posting a photo of himself in full training gear at Carrington, accompanied by the simple message, "Back, back, back."

The Brazilian's social media update suggests that he should be available for the meeting with Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

However, it remains to be seen whether he will come into the starting lineup or play a role off the bench at Old Trafford.

Who are Man United's injury concerns ahead of West Ham test?

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes took a knock in the win over Crystal Palace, although Amorim seemed unconcerned by the issue when he spoke to the media after the game.

Defender Harry Maguire remains a doubt for the home clash after missing the last two matches with a thigh injury.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Sesko is continuing to work on his recovery from a knee injury he sustained in last month's draw with Spurs.

As for Lisandro Martinez, he is likely to play a role in Thursday's fixture after making his return from a long-term injury layoff with a substitute appearance against Palace.