Xabi Alonso sack latest: Real Madrid boss facing 'very difficult' situation ahead of Athletic Bilbao test

By Ben Sully | 01 Dec 2025 23:56 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 02:02

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso is in a 'very difficult' situation ahead of Wednesday's La Liga away clash against Athletic Bilbao.

Alonso has overseen a disappointing period of results that has produced a return of one win from the last five competitive matches.

Real Madrid followed a Champions League defeat against Liverpool with La Liga draws against Rayo Vallecano and Elche on either side of the international window.

Los Blancos eventually returned to winning ways with a thrilling 4-3 success against Olympiacos in the Champions League, only to slip up again in Sunday's away league meeting with Girona.

Kylian Mbappe scored a 67th-minute penalty to cancel out Azzedine Ounahi's first-half opener, but Real Madrid were unable to push on for the winner at Montilivi.

Alonso under pressure to keep Real Madrid job

As a result of the 1-1 draw, Real Madrid failed to reclaim first spot from Barcelona, who enjoy a narrow one-point lead at the top of the table.

Prior to the win over Olympiacos, there was speculation suggesting that a group of Real Madrid players were unhappy with Alonso.

According to The Athletic, there are still some Real Madrid players who are 'unconvinced' by the head coach's methods, although other squad members believe Alonso is not to blame for the run of three consecutive league draws.

The report claims that a club source feels Alonso is facing a 'very difficult' situation because of the recent poor performances.

Real Madrid's upcoming games are said to be important for 'results' and 'image', suggesting that the scrutiny on Alonso's position could grow if he is unable to spark an upturn in fortunes.

Five big fixtures to end 2025

Real Madrid have not been helped by the fact that they have played three consecutive away league games since an NFL game was held at the Santiago Bernabeu in the November international break.

Alonso's charges are currently preparing for another away clash, with Los Blancos set to travel to San Mames for Wednesday's meeting with Athletic.

The Real Madrid boss will be desperate to return home with all three points; otherwise, the pressure will increase ahead of Sunday's fixture against Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu.

They will then play host to Manchester City in the Champions League, before wrapping up the calendar year with La Liga matches against Alaves and Sevilla.

Alonso will be aware that there will need to be an improvement in results and performances across those five fixtures if he is to dampen the noise surrounding his position.