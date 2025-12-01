Real Madrid place Bundesliga star on summer transfer shortlist but face threat of 'concrete interest' from arch-rivals

By Ben Sully | 01 Dec 2025 23:08 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 23:45

Real Madrid have reportedly earmarked Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown as a target for next summer's transfer window.

Brown joined Frankfurt from Nuremberg in January 2024, before being sent back on loan to the Bavarian club for the second half of that same season.

After officially arriving at Frankfurt in the summer of 2024, Brown went on to establish himself as a regular fixture in Dino Toppmoller's side, contributing three goals and seven assists in 26 Bundesliga appearances.

Brown has continued to enjoy regular game time this season, having started nine of the club's 12 top-flight matches.

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Real Madrid place Brown on summer shortlist

As a result of his consistent performances, the 22-year-old is now attracting significant transfer interest ahead of the new year.

According to journalist Florian Plettenburg, Real Madrid have made Brown a potential target for next summer's round of transfer business.

Los Blancos view Brown as a viable option after sending scouts to watch him in action against Koln and Atalanta in the Bundesliga and Champions League respectively.

However, they are facing competition from their Clasico rivals Barcelona, who are said to be showing 'concrete interest' in the left-back.

Brown also has admirers in the Premier League, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City all in the mix to secure his signature.

Frankfurt recognise that Brown will depart at the end of the season, although they still want a considerable fee to sanction his exit.

The Bundesliga side will demand around €60m (£52.7m) to €70m (£61.5m) to part ways with the Germany international.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Do Real Madrid need to sign Brown?

On the face of it, Los Blancos are in no immediate need to sign a new left-back after recruiting Alvaro Carreras in the summer.

However, they could look to offload Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy to create space in their squad ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Brown has proven he can play as a traditional full-back and as a wing-back, which could appeal to Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso.

With that said, Los Blancos may be reluctant to spend a significant sum on Brown if they only view him as a backup to Carreras.