Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils to be involved in ‘tug-of-war’ for highly-valued defender

By
Premier League heavyweights to ‘tussle’ for tactically astute defender
© Imago
With a valuation reportedly nearing £56m, Nathaniel Brown is seen as a game-changing addition for any Premier League side.


Manchester United are reportedly set to be involved in a three-way battle for a highly rated Bundesliga defender.

Ruben Amorim’s team acquired a wealth of forwards in the summer, with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko signed; however, the Red Devils did not bring in any defensive reinforcements.

That is now thought to be on the verge of changing, even though the Manchester giants could face competition for a player they are said to be monitoring.

The player in question is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown, who recently became a Germany international in October.

Nathaniel Brown: Which Premier League clubs are reportedly also interested in defender?

Nathaniel Brown/Arsenal composite

According to Bild via Mirror Football, the Frankfurt defender is also drawing interest from Manchester City and Arsenal.

The German club could benefit from the rumoured interest of three Premier League clubs, with €63.5m (£56m) being cited as a potential transfer fee.

Brown, 22, signed for Frankfurt in January 2024, putting pen to paper on a five-and-a-half-year deal before returning to Nurnberg for the rest of the 2023-24 season.

The left-back, who has since played 47 times for Frankfurt across all competitions, scoring four goals, also made his debut for Germany in a World Cup qualifying match against Luxembourg last month, coming on as a substitute in a 4-0 victory.

Although no specific timeframe has been mentioned for a potential sale, it will be interesting to see if any or all of the three Premier League clubs proceed with their interest in the highly-rated defender.

Nathaniel Brown: What makes left-back attractive to potential buyers?

Nathaniel Brown of Eintracht Frankfurt during his side's game against Bayern Munich, on October 4, 2025

The source above cited quotes attributed to Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche, who reportedly considers Brown’s value close to the £56m Chelsea paid Brighton & Hove Albion for Marc Cucurella in August 2022. 

“He has three exceptional abilities that you can’t learn,” Krosche is quoted as saying while discussing Brown. “He’s smartand tactically astute, has fantastic technique, and is very fast. And all of that is necessary to have a great career ahead of him. 

“Nene (Brown) is simply exceptional. He’s made outstanding progress, especially when it comes to defending at a high level. Just look at how he plays against top opponents in the Champions League.”

The sporting director then suggested that the club are not looking to sell the defender, despite the value placed on him due to his talent, as his development is better served by staying in Hesse a while longer.

ID:585812:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4393:
Written by
Anthony Brown

Click here for more stories about Marc Cucurella

Click here for more stories about Manchester United

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Marc Cucurella Nathaniel Brown Ruben Amorim Football
rhs 2.0
12pm
Reims Sainte-Anne
vs
GFC Ajaccio
1pm
Bobigny
vs
Amicale Villeneuve-Garenne
FT
Granville
3-1
Dinan Lehon
1pm
AS Vitre
vs
Plouvorn
1pm
Montceau
vs
L'Etrat La Tour Sportif
1pm
Sable FC
vs
Saint-Malo
1pm
MJEP Cormontreuil
vs
Porto Portugais Amiens
1pm
Loon-Plage
vs
Bethune
HT
FCOSK 06
0-1
Biesheim
1pm
Saint-Meziery
vs
Perigny
1pm
Sarreguemines
vs
Furiani-Agliani
1pm
Auch
vs
Canet Roussillon
1pm
Drancy JA
vs
Beauvais
1pm
ASS Still Mutzig
vs
Raon l'Etape
1pm
SA Merignac
vs
Colomiers US
HT
Union Saint-Jean
1-0
Angouleme
1pm
Saint-Cyr Collonges
vs
Evian
HT
Racing Besançon
2-0
Thionville Lusitanos
1pm
Touraine
vs
RC Epernay
1pm
Bassin d' Arcachon Sud
vs
Blagnac
1pm
AA Lapalisse
vs
Poitiers
1pm
Cambrai
vs
Feignies-Aulnoye
1pm
AS Montreal-La Cluse
vs
Chalon
1pm
AS St Brice Courcelles
vs
FC Bogny Sur Meuse
1pm
Atom Sports Pierrelatte
vs
Lyon-Duchere
1pm
Beaumont Sa
vs
Aubervilliers
1pm
Camon
vs
US Lusitanos
1pm
Croix Iris CF
vs
Racing Colombes 92
1pm
Avion
vs
Torcy
1pm
CS Pledran
vs
Stade Plabennec
1pm
Boé Bon Encontre
vs
Bordeaux
1pm
Entente Nord Lozere
vs
US Ecotay Moingt
1pm
ES Capelle Grande
vs
SC Abbeville
1pm
FC 2 Rives 82
vs
AS Mazeres Uzos Rontignon
1pm
FC Pen Hir Camaret
vs
Les Sables
1pm
Rhone-Vallee
vs
Grasse
1pm
FC Villars L'Isle Smb
vs
Sarre-Union
1pm
Avenir Sportif de Gouzon
vs
Chauvigny
1pm
Longuenesse
vs
Bondues
1pm
Olympique Marcquois
vs
OS Aire-Sur-La-Lys
LIVE
Orvault SF
0-1
Les Herbiers
1pm
Saint-Amand
vs
Dieppe
1pm
Savigneux Montbrison
vs
Feurs
1pm
Seignosse Capbreton Soustons
vs
Marmande
1pm
SS Allinges
vs
Istres
1pm
Steenvoorde
vs
FC Chambly
1pm
Montmorillon
vs
SC Beaucouze
1pm
US Le Poinconnet
vs
Chamalieres
1pm
US Mauguio Carnon
vs
Selongey
1pm
US Premonte St Gobain
vs
US Chantilly
1pm
Wittenheim US
vs
Freyming


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!