After taking just one point from the last three matches, Eintracht Frankfurt will try to get their Champions League campaign back on track when they host Atalanta BC on Wednesday evening.

Both sides are vying for a playoff place, and victory at Deutsche Bank Park would bring the German club level with La Dea, who are now under new management.

Eintracht Frankfurt appear to have recovered from suffering consecutive 5-1 defeats in the Champions League, after their latest European campaign seemed set to unravel.

Having beaten Galatasaray by the same scoreline on the opening matchday, Die Adler were then thumped by Atletico Madrid and an ailing Liverpool side, before bravely drawing with Napoli last time out.

Though the Italian champions had 18 attempts at Stadio Maradona, Dino Toppmoller’s side grimly held on for a point that left them just inside the all-important top 24.

Eintracht had previously conceded 23 times in eight games, so keeping back-to-back clean sheets steadied the ship; albeit they returned from the international break with another goal-strewn contest last weekend.

Frankfurt edged a spectacular seven-goal game on Saturday, beating Koln 4-3 to sit sixth in the Bundesliga, as top scorer Jonathan Burkardt bagged a second-half brace.

That extended their unbeaten streak in Germany's top tier to five matches, also serving as a reminder that they always pose a threat: Eintracht have scored at least twice on nine occasions this season.

While their hosts are certainly in better form overall, Atalanta can reflect on a crucial win last time out in Europe, when they conquered Ligue 1 high-flyers Marseille at Stade Velodrome.

Thanks to a stunning late winner from Lazar Samardzic, the Bergamo club reached the midpoint of this season's league phase with seven points, leaving them very much in contention for a playoff place.

Despite a turbulent start domestically, the Nerazzurri have now lost just two of their last 18 UEFA group fixtures.

Furthermore, only Inter Milan, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain - the latter of whom beat them 4-0 on matchday one - have kept more Champions League clean sheets since the start of last season.

However, due to an abundance of draws in Serie A, former coach Ivan Juric was dismissed earlier this month, and new boss Raffaele Palladino will lead La Dea to Frankfurt.

Having taken Fiorentina to the Conference League semi-finals last term, Palladino can offer some valuable European experience, but his team slipped to 13th in Italy's top flight at the weekend, following a 3-1 away loss to Napoli.

Struggling to move on from the highly successful Gian Piero Gasperini era, Atalanta have produced just two wins from 12 Serie A matches so far, meaning they may have one eye on Sunday's clash with Palladino's old club.

Frankfurt will still be missing Can Uzun, who has sat out the last three games with a hamstring injury, while Hugo Larsson and Oscar Hojlund are also sidelined.

Toppmoller should otherwise have a full squad to choose from, with experienced playmaker Mario Gotze the favourite to replace Uzun behind a lone striker.

Though Elye Wahi and Jean-Matteo Bahoya are both candidates, Burkardt is set to spearhead the hosts' attack.

Meanwhile, Atalanta's front line could be led by Gianluca Scamacca, who found the net as a second-half substitute on Saturday. In his career to date, the Italy international has scored eight goals from 12 European starts - six for La Dea.

Samardzic has scored two of his team's three Champions League goals this term - both off the bench - and he must vie with Mario Pasalic, Charles De Ketelaere, Ademola Lookman and several others for selection.

As Giorgio Scalvini is close to completing his recovery from an adductor issue, Dutch defender Mitchel Bakker should be the visitors' sole absentee.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Zetterer; Collins, Koch, Theate, Brown; Dahoud, Chaibi; Doan, Gotze, Knauff; Burkardt

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kossounou; Bellanova, De Roon, Ederson, Zappacosta; De Ketelaere, Lookman; Scamacca

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Atalanta BC

While Eintracht have found some stability since suffering two heavy losses, Atalanta's malaise is lingering on.

The Italian side have still over-performed in Europe, but their potent hosts are capable of exploiting any gaps at the back.

