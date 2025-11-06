Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona are reportedly among a host of Europe’s top clubs to join the race for a 16-year-old German gem who has been dubbed the 'next Toni Kroos'

Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona are among a host of Europe’s top clubs to join the race for Hertha Berlin wonderkid Kennet Eichhorn, according to a report.

At the age of just 16, Eichhorn is making waves in the German capital after breaking into Hertha's first team this season, featuring in nine of the club’s 13 matches in all competitions.

The defensive midfielder has made a notable impression across eight 2.Bundesliga matches, starting six of those, while he has also scored two goals in as many games for Germany in qualifying for the European Under-17s Championship.

According to German news outlet Bild, via Mundo Deportivo, Man United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are four English clubs that have regularly sent scouts to watch Eichhorn this season.

La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain, and Bundesliga quartet Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are also following the youngster’s progress.

In-demand Eichhorn “has a huge career ahead of him”

"I couldn't care less whether he's 16 or 17. He's a huge talent for Hertha,” manager Stefan Leitl recently told reporters. “In many of his actions, you could see what we might be seeing from him in the coming years. I'm completely convinced of his abilities; he did a great job."

Eichhorn has been labelled an “incredible, exceptional talent” by Hertha teammates Fabian Reese, who added: “If he continues like this, all doors will be open to him. I have rarely seen anyone so talented at that age. He has a huge career ahead of him."

Hertha’s No.23 has already earned comparisons to former Real Madrid and Bayern midfield maestro Toni Kroos and the Germany legend’s brother, Felix, has urged the teenager to remain at his current club for at least another two to four years to continue his development.

"That's the beauty of football: there isn't one right path, no magic formula," Kroos told RTL. "Still, Eichhorn, at 16, is a special case and should remain in his familiar environment.

Hertha star Eichhorn could join European giant for £17m

"That's what brought him to where he is now. A move to Bayern or [Borussia] Dortmund in the next two to four years would be too early. I hope he develops at Hertha for a few more years. Ultimately, you can't plan anything in football.

"If it goes well and Eichhorn stays another two or three years, those €6m could become €60m. That would be even better for the books in Berlin. And with the sums circulating today, €6m is too little anyway."

"The way Eichhorn plays is remarkable,” Kross added. “He radiates calm, gains valuable experience, and is allowed to make mistakes. He has the quality, yet he will sometimes sit out. You have to give such a young player a break because it's a lot for the mind."

Eichhorn extended his contract with Hertha until 2027 in July, but it is understood that the German second-vision club would entertain offers of €20m (£17m) from interested suitors.