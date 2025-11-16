Tottenham can beat 'mesmerised' Mikel Arteta to £10.5m midfielder to help solve home-grown issue

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly enter a frantic 12-team battle to sign a highly-rated Bundesliga midfielder in 2026, but they must beat a 'mesmerised' Mikel Arteta to his signature.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly entered a frantic 12-team battle to sign a highly-rated Bundesliga midfielder in 2026.

The Lilywhites turned to the German top flight to reinforce their engine room during the most recent summer transfer window, bringing ex-Fulham man Joao Palhinha back to London from Bayern Munich.

The Portugal international has made an immediate impression since joining Thomas Frank's side, and his move is expected to be made permanent for around £27m when the campaign concludes.

However, the Lilywhites stand to lose Yves Bissouma when his contract expires at the end of June, and there are a distinct lack of midfielders from the Hotspur Way academy on the brink of the first team.

The likes of Alfie Devine, George Abbott, Tyrese Hall and Jamie Donley were all loaned out during the summer transfer window, and none of the quartet is yet to enjoy a proper first-team breakthrough, so permanent exits cannot be ruled out.

Tottenham in '12-team transfer battle' for Kennet Eichhorn

Hertha Berlin's Kennet Eichhorn on August 10, 2025

Tottenham have experienced issues trying to promote home-grown talent in recent times, and a lack of club-trained players meant that they could not name a full 25-man squad for this year's Champions League league phase.

UEFA defines locally trained players as those who have represented either their club or another club in the same association for three full seasons between the ages of 15 and 21, and Spurs could develop another home-grown talent - albeit in a few years' time - if they win an intense transfer tussle.

According to TEAMtalk, the Lilywhites are one of just 12 clubs pursuing 16-year-old Hertha Berlin midfielder Kennet Eichhorn, who was born one year after Tottenham won their most recent domestic trophy in the 2007-08 EFL Cup.

Despite his tender age, Eichhorn is already a stalwart for the second-tier German side, starting seven 2. Bundesliga games in a holding midfield role this season and completing the full 90 in one of them.

The 2009-born enforcer - who stands at 6ft 1in tall - also captains the Germany Under-17 side, although he has shown a lack of discipline in the early stages of his career, already picking up five yellow cards this season.

Nevertheless, the Hertha youngster is seen as a bargain buy given that his release clause is capped at £10.5m, and Tottenham are allegedly considering a January swoop, but they will face incredibly stiff competition.

Which other clubs are interested in Kennet Eichhorn?

Hertha Berlin's Kennet Eichhorn on August 29, 2025

Spurs face Arsenal in a North London derby next Sunday, but they are also said to be up against the Gunners for the signature of Eichhorn, whose ambitions to play in and win the Champions League have 'mesmerised' Mikel Arteta.

Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion - renowned for their youth development model - have also thrown their hat into the ring, but the strongest interest currently comes from outside the Premier League.

Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are believed to be at the head of the queue for Eichhorn, although Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt are keeping a close eye on developments too.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have also been alerted to the midfielder's rise, so Spurs will have to present a perfect pathway to Eichhorn if he is to snub offers from elsewhere.

