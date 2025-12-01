Preview: Torrent vs Real Betis - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 01 Dec 2025 22:11 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 22:40

Real Betis will be aiming to book their spot in the third round of the Copa del Rey when they head to fourth-tier outfit Torrent on Wednesday.

The La Liga team beat Palma del Rio 7-1 in the previous round of the competition, while Torrent advanced courtesy of a 3-1 home success over Torremolinos.

Match preview

Torrent play their league football in Spain's fourth tier, securing promotion from the fifth tier at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, so to suggest that they are the underdogs heading into this match would be somewhat of an understatement.

Naranjos recorded a 3-1 victory over Torremolinos in the first round of the Copa del Rey, and they have played five league matches since then, boasting a record of one win, two draws and two defeats.

Toni Seligrat's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Andratx, with the result leaving them 17th in their domestic table, boasting a record of two wins, five draws and six defeats from their 13 matches.

Torrent will certainly be up against it on Wednesday night, but they will have home advantage, and Naranjos will be bidding to secure one of the biggest results in their history.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Betis, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 victory over Sevilla in the Seville derby, with Pablo Fornals and Sergi Altimira on the scoresheet.

Manuel Pellegrini's side have a record of six wins, six draws and two defeats from their 14 league matches this season, with 24 points leaving them fifth in the La Liga table, seven points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Los Verdiblancos have won five of their last seven matches in all competitions, remaining unbeaten in the process, with the team's last defeat coming at the end of October against Atletico Madrid.

Real Betis were excellent in the first round of the Copa del Rey, recording a 7-1 victory over Palma del Rio, and they will be considered as among the favourites for the trophy this term.

The Seville outfit have won the Copa del Rey on three previous occasions, with their last success in the competition coming in 2022, beating Valencia on penalties in the final.

Torrent Copa del Rey form:

W

Torrent form (all competitions):

WDLLWD

Real Betis Copa del Rey form:

W

Real Betis form (all competitions):

WWDDWW

Team News

© Imago

Torrent have not reported any fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash with Real Betis, and there are not expected to be any surprises in the home side's starting XI.

Raul Caballero has been in excellent form for the fourth-tier outfit this season, scoring seven times in 13 appearances, and the 24-year-old will again lead the line.

There is also expected to be a spot in the final third of the field for Manu Viana, who has one goal from 12 appearances in all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign.

As for Real Betis, Antony is available again following a suspension, but Sofyan Amrabat, Hector Bellerin, Isco and Giovani Lo Celso are all expected to miss the contest due to injury problems.

Head coach Pellegrini will make changes to the side that took to the field for the clash with Sevilla last time out, with Rodrigo Riquelme, Chimy Avila and Cedric Bakambu all in line for spots in the final third.

Adrian is also expected to be introduced between the sticks, and he should be joined in the starting side by Junior Firpo and Diego Llorente.

Torrent possible starting lineup:

Aitor; Miguelon, Martinez, Oliveira, Ivi; Cano, Perez, Lois; Viana, Caballero, Mejia

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Adrian; Ortiz, Llorente, Gomez, Firpo; Altimira, Roca; Garcia, Avila, Riquelme; Bakambu

We say: Torrent 0-5 Real Betis

Real Betis netted seven in the previous round of the competition, and we are expecting the Seville outfit to score plenty again here, with comfortable progression into the next round likely to be secured.