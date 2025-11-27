Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana presidency candidate openly green lights Harry Kane signing

By Matt Law | 27 Nov 2025 18:44 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 19:43

Xavier Vilajoana - a candidate to be the next Barcelona president - has said that the club will sign "a Harry Kane" if they do not have a suitable centre-forward coming through their academy.

Robert Lewandowski's contract at Barcelona is due to expire next summer, and the Poland international is widely expected to leave on a free transfer.

As a result, the Catalan team are set to be in the market for a new centre-forward in 2026, and Bayern Munich's Kane continues to be linked with a move to Camp Nou.

Vilajoana, who is a candidate to become the next Barcelona president, has insisted that the club should always be looking to promote from within, but he spoke of the importance of signing a new striker if a suitable long-term replacement from Lewandowski was not already at the club.

"We have incredibly talented players at La Masia, but of course, if we don't have players, we will look elsewhere," Vilajoana told Sky Sports.

Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants continue to be linked with goal machine Kane

"I will always look for a player who understands Barca's DNA, not just a name. It's a dangerous thing to look for just a name, but someone who fits our style and culture."

When asked if Kane would fit that profile, the Barcelona presidential candidate said: "If we don't have a Harry Kane inside [the club], we are going to get him. Why not?"

Vilajoana was also critical of current Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who was at the helm between 2003 and 2010 before being re-elected in 2021.

"We have seen what four years of improvisation, short-term fixes and asset sales look like and it's put the club at risk," said Vilajoana. "Joan talks about the future, but after all this time, he still doesn't have a concrete plan or experience to execute it.

"I won't stand on the sidelines while others play with its future. My campaign is about restoring sporting excellence and financial sanity, rooted in La Masia and in our identity."

Should Barcelona move for Kane in 2026?

Kane has another two years left to run on his contract at Bayern, but it is understood that he will be available for £57m next summer due to a release clause in his contract.

The England captain has scored 109 goals and registered 29 assists in 115 appearances for Bayern in all competitions, including 76 goals and 21 assists in 74 Bundesliga appearances.

Kane still has plenty of football left in his legs, and he could be an incredible signing for a Barcelona team that need to bring in a replacement for Lewandowski, who has 109 goals and 20 assists in 161 games since his arrival at Camp Nou.