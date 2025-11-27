Preview: Trabzonspor vs Konyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 27 Nov 2025 19:25 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 19:49

Trabzonspor will look to close the gap on the Turkish Super Lig’s top two when they welcome Konyaspor to Papara Park on Saturday evening.

The Black Sea Storm sit four points off leaders Galatasaray and three behind second-placed Fenerbahce, who meet two days later.

Match preview

With the two sides above them facing each other this weekend, Trabzonspor have a prime opportunity to apply pressure — and their current form suggests they are well-positioned to capitalise.

Fatih Tekke’s side are unbeaten in eight league matches (five wins, three draws), a sequence that includes a gritty goalless draw away at Galatasaray, while their latest outing was a dramatic 4-3 victory at Istanbul Basaksehir, where Ernest Muci’s stoppage-time missile sealed all three points.

Trabzonspor fired 22 shots in that encounter — 11 on target — yet still had to come from behind twice, despite playing with a numerical advantage from the 10th minute.

The win ended back-to-back draws and the Claret-Blues will now aim to build another streak akin to the four successive victories they managed before that brief dip.

Home form has been a major strength, with Trabzonspor collecting the third-most points in home matches (15), and remain unbeaten at Papara Park (four wins, three draws), while they have avoided defeat in their last five home meetings with Konyaspor (four wins, one draw).

The visitor’s last successful visit to Trabzon came in 2020, though they did claim a 1-0 victory in March’s reverse fixture and now have the chance to record consecutive wins over the Black Sea Storm for the first time since 2016.

However, recent form does little to inspire confidence, with the Anatolian Eagles winless in three (one draw, two defeats) and were held to a goalless draw by Antalyaspor last time out, albeit without conceding a single shot on target.

Konyaspor lie ninth with 15 points, but the drop-off in form has been stark — just one win in seven league games compared to three in their opening six.

New manager Cagdas Atan, appointed before the international break, is still searching for his first victory and now returns to a club where he spent two seasons as a player.

Their away form has been evenly balanced (two wins, two draws, two defeats), though their most recent trip ended in a 2-0 loss at Fatih Karagumruk.

Team News

Trabzonspor welcomed back Arseniy Batagov last weekend, and the Ukrainian immediately impressed by assisting both of Muci’s goals.

However, Edin Visca picked up a foot injury in the same match, while Tim Jabol-Folcarelli is a doubt after also suffering a knock.

Anthony Nwakaeme remains out until the second half of the season with a muscle injury, captain Stefan Savic is still sidelined with a hamstring issue, youngster Taha Emre Ince faces a lengthy absence following cartilage surgery, and Cihan Canak is also unavailable.

The club will additionally be without Boran Bas, suspended for three months due to the ongoing betting investigation, while Salih Malkocoglu is serving a 45-day ban for similar involvement.

Konyaspor are without winger Alassane Ndao, suspended for 12 months amid the betting scandal, while Adil Demirbag is also banned for 45 days for his involvement.

Ufuk Akyol and Marko Jevtovic remain out with ligament injuries, Tunahan Tasci continues to serve his suspension following a red card three matches ago, and Riechedly Bazoer is still sidelined.

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Batagov, Yoksule, Eskihellac; Oulai; Zubkov, Augusto, Muci, Visca; Onuachu

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Gungordu; Andzouana, Yagzili, Subasi, Guilherme; Ibrahimoglu, Jin-ho; Stefanescu, Bardhi, Muleka; Nayir

We say: Trabzonspor 2-0 Konyaspor

Trabzonspor’s strong home form and impressive unbeaten run place them in an excellent position to take advantage of a weekend in which their title rivals face one another.

Even with key injuries, the hosts possess superior momentum and attacking fluidity – while Konyaspor remain organised, they lack cutting edge, and may struggle to match Trabzonspor’s intensity.

