Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils planning 'bargain' January move for 26-year-old midfielder

By Matt Law | 27 Nov 2025 19:21 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 19:44

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to reignite their interest in Atalanta BC midfielder Ederson ahead of the January transfer window.

The Brazil international was linked with a move to the 20-time English champions over the summer, but the 26-year-old remained with Atalanta, and he has featured on 12 occasions for the Italian team this season, scoring once and providing one assist.

Ederson's future is currently the subject of much debate, though, as his contract is due to expire in the summer of 2027.

Football agent Andre Cury recently said that the South American could potentially be available for as little as €30m (£26m) due to the length of time left on his contract.

"He’s close to the end of his contract, they could even lower his price by half, to between €30m (£26m) and €40m (£35m), but he’s a spectacular player with some of the best stats in Europe for his position," Cury told Cadena Ser.

© Imago

Man United preparing to 'reignite' interest in Ederson

According to Trivela, Ederson is close to leaving Atalanta, and Man United are regarded as the favourites for the midfielder, with a deal potentially taking place in January.

The report claims that talks between the two European clubs are set to reopen soon, having previously had discussions over the summer.

It is understood that Man United had agreed a salary with Ederson during the recent transfer window, but Atalanta ultimately decided to keep hold of the Brazilian.

There is said to be interest from other clubs, but the 20-time English champions are well-placed ahead of the January market, and he could be a bargain winter acquisition for Ruben Amorim's side.

© Imago

Should Man United move for Ederson in January?

Ederson made the move to Atalanta from Salernitana in 2022, and he has represented the Italian side on 151 occasions, scoring 14 goals and registering five assists in the process.

The midfielder has the perfect profile to star in a Ruben Amorim team, as he can cover the ground, while the Brazilian is also excellent in possession of the ball.

Ederson has the quality to be a star performer in the Premier League, and for €30m (£26m), he would be a real bargain for the 20-time English champions.