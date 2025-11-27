Premier League Gameweek 13
Man United injury, suspension list vs. Crystal Palace: Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Harry Maguire updates

Cunha, Sesko, Maguire updates: Man United injury, suspension list vs. Palace
Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to Selhurst Park on Sunday to tackle Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Everton on Monday night, and they currently sit down in 10th spot in the Premier League table, two points behind fifth-placed Palace.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with the Eagles.

Benjamin Sesko

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Sesko was forced off the field with a knee injury during the Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur before the November international break, and the summer arrival is facing "a few weeks" on the sidelines.

Harry Maguire

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Maguire was forced off against Tottenham due to a thigh injury, and the experienced centre-back will need to be assessed before it is determined whether he can return against Palace.

Matheus Cunha

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Palace)

Cunha missed out against Everton due to a knock that he sustained in training, but the Brazil international has a strong chance of being back in the squad for the clash against Palace.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players banned for this Premier League contest.

