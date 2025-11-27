Man United injury, suspension list vs. Crystal Palace: Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Harry Maguire updates

By Matt Law | 27 Nov 2025 09:55 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 15:15

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to Selhurst Park on Sunday to tackle Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Everton on Monday night, and they currently sit down in 10th spot in the Premier League table, two points behind fifth-placed Palace.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with the Eagles.

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Sesko was forced off the field with a knee injury during the Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur before the November international break, and the summer arrival is facing "a few weeks" on the sidelines.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Maguire was forced off against Tottenham due to a thigh injury, and the experienced centre-back will need to be assessed before it is determined whether he can return against Palace.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Palace)

Cunha missed out against Everton due to a knock that he sustained in training, but the Brazil international has a strong chance of being back in the squad for the clash against Palace.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players banned for this Premier League contest.