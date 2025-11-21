Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim reveals that Benjamin Sesko will be out for "a few weeks" with the knee injury that he suffered against Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has revealed that Benjamin Sesko will be out for "a few weeks" with the knee injury that he suffered against Tottenham Hotspur before the November international break.

Sesko limped off the field in the latter stages of the contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Man United decided against releasing a statement addressing the issue, but initial reports claimed that the Slovenia international had avoided a serious injury.

Amorim, speaking during his press conference on Friday, revealed that the summer arrival will be missing for "a few weeks", with the striker potentially returning just before the end of the year.

Man United will also be without the services of Harry Maguire for Monday's Premier League game against Everton, with the centre-back forced off in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham last time out.

However, Kobbie Mainoo, who was absent against Spurs, has a chance of recovering from his injury in time to be available for the clash with the Toffees at Old Trafford.

"He is going to stay a few weeks out. I don't know how long but it is not that serious we have to be careful with him. He is going to recover. He is doing the recovery and he is feeling better so we expect in a few weeks to have him back," said Amorim.

"I think it is going to be more or less he will be back at the same time as Amad [Diallo] and [Bryan] Mbeumo leave for AFCON. I don't want to say for sure but when they are going to the camp I expect to have Ben back.

"Maguire is not ready, Kobbie didn't train today but we could see him tomorrow."

Amorim was also about the departures of Amad, Mbeumo and Noussair Mazraoui for the Africa Cup of Nations, with the trio set to be involved in the tournament for their respective countries.

"We have rules when we have to release players. We are trying to keep them a little longer but not in our hands. It will be two weeks before the start," said the Man United head coach. "There is an opportunity for other players like the U21s. We will see it is not ideal. They are so important in our team."

Will Martinez be involved against Everton?

Lisandro Martinez is back in full training with Man United after recovering from a serious knee injury which has sidelined him since February, but it remains to be seen whether the Argentina international returns to the squad for the game with Everton on Monday night.

"Licha is getting close to be playing," said Amorim.

Martinez, 27, has made 91 appearances for Man United since his arrival from Ajax, and the centre-back's return would be a major boost for the 20-time English champions.