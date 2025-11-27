Man United teenage trio 'set' for January loan exits to aid their development

By Matt Law | 27 Nov 2025 09:22 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 15:12

Manchester United are reportedly willing to let three youngsters leave Old Trafford on loan during the January transfer window.

Ayden Heaven has struggled for action this season, while fellow youngsters Diego Leon and Sekou Kone are yet to make their first-team debuts, and it is understood that the trio are being lined up for loan moves during the winter market.

According to the Daily Mail, Heaven's situation is open to change, as the ex-Arsenal defender could still force his way into Ruben Amorim's plans, but the club want Leon and Kone to secure competitive senior football at this stage of their careers.

Heaven made the switch to Old Trafford from Arsenal at the start of the year, and he has represented the 20-time English champions on nine occasions.

However, the 19-year-old has only featured three times this term, including two outings in the Premier League against Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Heaven, Leon, Kone 'lined up' for Man United loan moves

Leon, 18, has been on the Man United bench on three occasions in the Premier League this season, while he has scored once in two appearances in Premier League 2.

The summer arrival from Cerro Porteno could now continue his development away from Old Trafford in the second half of the campaign, but the club are believed to be confident that he could still be a future first-team star.

Leon is a left-back, but he has the attributes to star as a left-sided wing-back, which has proven to be a problematic position for the Red Devils this term.

Kone, meanwhile, has missed a chunk of the 2025-26 campaign due to the facial injury that he suffered while representing Man United Under-21s against Tamworth in August.

Man United confident Heaven, Leon, Kone can be 'first-team stars'

The 19-year-old was linked with a loan move away from the Red Devils over the summer, but it is understood that Amorim blocked his departure.

Kone was involved in Man United's post-season fixtures against ASEAN All-Stars and Hong Kong, China, and he featured on 13 occasions for the Red Devils at Under-21s level last term.

The 2024 arrival from Guidars FC is still recovering from a fractured eye socket, but he could potentially have the chance to leave on loan during the January window.

There have also been suggestions that wonderkid Chido Obi could leave on loan in January, but Man United, at this stage, are not believed to be planning for the 17-year-old to depart.