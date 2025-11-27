Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 27 Nov 2025 10:26 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 15:16

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to Selhurst Park on Sunday to tackle Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils are 10th in the Premier League table, two points behind fifth-placed Palace ahead of the clash between the two teams in gameweek 13 of the 2025-26 campaign.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Sunday's fixture.

What time does Palace vs. Man United kick off?

The Premier League fixture will kick off at 12pm UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Where is Palace vs. Man United being played?

The match will take place at Palace's home ground, Selhurst Park.

Palace have won two and drawn four of their six league games on home soil this term, while Man United have just one win from their six Premier League fixtures on their travels.

The Eagles have won three of their last four Premier League matches against Man United, but the corresponding game last season ended in a 0-0 draw in September 2024.

How to watch Palace vs. Man United in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the UK. On Sky; TNT Sports 1 is located on channel 413.

Online streaming

TNT Sports customers will be able to access the game on the Discovery+ app on their phone or tablet device.

Highlights

TNT Sports have an official X account which will show the best of the action, including any goals, while Match of the Day will be broadcast on BBC One at 10.35pm, which will show highlights of all of the Premier League action from Sunday.

Palace vs. Man United: What's the story?

Man United have not been victorious away to Palace in the Premier League since July 2020, when Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were on the scoresheet in a 2-0 success.

The Red Devils will be desperate to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat at home to Everton, and the supporters will be demanding a much-improved performance.

Palace have won four of their last five games in all competitions, though, and the Eagles sit up in fifth spot in the table, just three points off second-placed Chelsea.

Oliver Glasner's team have only been beaten twice in the Premier League this term, while they have been defensively strong this season, only conceding nine times in their 12 top-flight fixtures.

Man United need a win, but this is one of the toughest matches in the division at the moment, and it could be more pain for head coach Ruben Amorim.