Preview: Parma vs Udinese - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 27 Nov 2025 14:36 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 15:04

Aiming to win consecutive Serie A matches for the first time in five years, Parma will play host to Udinese on Saturday afternoon.

While the Gialloblu ended a six-game winless streak last time out, their visitors were soundly beaten by Bologna.

Match preview

After making their worst start to a top-flight campaign since 2014, Parma have recently shown signs of life by picking up four points from their last two fixtures.

Having battled bravely for a 2-2 draw with AC Milan before the international break, Carlos Cuesta's side went one better at Stadio Bentegodi last weekend, when they edged out fellow strugglers Hellas Verona.

Moving them upto 15th place in Serie A after 12 matches, the Gialloblu struck once in each half, with top scorer Mateo Pellegrino bagging a brace.

That was Parma's first success since September, and after scoring just three goals across the first eight matchdays, they have now netted six in the last four.

The Emilian club have not gone three straight Serie A games without losing this season, but victory on Saturday would achieve that feat - and secure successive top-tier wins for the first time since 2020.

© Imago

Not only did Udinese beat Parma in both meetings last season, but - historically speaking - they are also the Bianconeri's favourite opponents.

After winning 3-2 at Stadio Tardini last term, Udinese's record number of Serie A wins (21) and goals (74) versus one opponent are both against this week's hosts.

However, the Friuli club come into the latest contest following a dismal 3-0 home loss to Bologna, which left them lying 10th in the table.

Kosta Runjaic has now seen his side ship 20 league goals - which represents the division's second-worst defensive record - so the German coach will be keen to shore up his leaky back line sooner rather than later.

Furthermore, Udinese have failed to find the net themselves for 230 minutes: Nicolo Zaniolo's first-half strike against Atalanta BC on the first day of November remains their most recent goal.

Parma Serie A form:

D D L L D W

Udinese Serie A form:

D W L W L L

Team News

© Imago

Parma will again be without injured defensive duo Alessandro Circati and Abdoulaye Ndiaye, in addition to first-choice goalkeeper Zion Suzuki - the latter could be sidelined until February with a hand injury.

In Suzuki's absence, Cuesta called upon reserve stopper Edoardo Corvi last week; however, the vastly experienced Vicente Guaita has joined on a free transfer and may make his first start.

Usually supported by Patrick Cutrone up front, Pellegrino found the net twice against Verona, meaning he has scored eight of his 10 goals for the club via braces.

Meanwhile, Udinese boss Runjaic seems to be in the rare position of having a fully-fit squad: Danish defender Thomas Kristensen recently resumed team training and could be named on the bench.

In attack, Keinan Davis, Adam Buksa and Vakoun Bayo are all vying to join Zaniolo, who received some public criticism from his coach last weekend.

Parma possible starting lineup:

Guaita; Delprato, Troilo, Valenti; Britschgi, Bernabe, Keita, Sorensen, Valeri; Cutrone, Pellegrino

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Bertola, Kabasele, Solet; Zanoli, Ekkelenkamp, Karlstrom, Atta, Kamara; Zaniolo, Davis

We say: Parma 2-2 Udinese

Momentum is on Parma's side - as well as home advantage - but Udinese can surely avoid three straight defeats.

The Bianconeri are overdue at least one point, and they can pick that up against their favourite opponents.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.