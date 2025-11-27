Manchester United transfer news: Ruben Amorim told to sign £40m striker who offers something very different

By Axel Clody | 27 Nov 2025 09:06 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 15:14

After the defeat to Everton, even with a man advantage, Manchester United again received criticism amid a run of three games without a victory. A recurring problem for the Red Devils in recent seasons, the striker position is still not settled under Ruben Amorim.

Benjamin Sesko has been inconsistent amid his adaptation process to English football, whilst Joshua Zirkzee has also disappointed. In Bacary Sagna's opinion, Manchester United should try to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta.

In an interview with Oddspedia, the former Arsenal and Manchester City full-back praised the Crystal Palace striker's qualities. Sagna argues that neither the Slovenian nor the Dutchman possess the same characteristics as Mateta, who could fit into the Portuguese manager's playing model.

"It would make sense if Jean-Philippe Mateta went to Manchester United. They do not really have a number nine who is tall, who can hold the ball and finish crosses," declared the former French player.

Mateta experiencing career peak at Crystal Palace

© Imago / Focus Images

After spells at clubs such as Lyon and Mainz 05, the striker arrived at the Eagles in 2021 and, now 28 years old, is experiencing his career peak. In 2023-24 and 2024-25, the Frenchman surpassed the 20 direct goal contributions mark per season.

A silver medallist with France at the Paris Olympic Games, Jean-Philippe Mateta was one of those responsible for Crystal Palace's historic triumph in the last FA Cup edition. In 2025-26, the number 14 scored one of the Eagles' goals that secured the Community Shield title.

The consistency in the Premier League also earned the centre-forward his first call-up to the senior France squad in October. Now, Mateta is on Didier Deschamps's radar to be part of the final list for the 2026 World Cup.

The striker's contract expires in June 2027, and Crystal Palace are seeking a renewal. However, Sagna does not think his compatriot should stay at the Eagles due to interest from giants in the market. The former full-back argues that this is the ideal moment for Jean-Philippe Mateta to secure a big transfer.

"It will be difficult for Palace to keep him, and it is the right time for him to leave if he wants the challenge of playing for one of the biggest teams in the Premier League. He is no longer a young player and this could be one of the last transfers of his career, so he will probably force his way out if the opportunity arises," Sagna concluded.

Sesko trying to prove himself at Manchester United

© Imago

After gaining prominence at RB Leipzig, Sesko was signed by the Red Devils in August for a fixed €76.5m (£67m), plus €8.5m (£7.5m) in add-ons. But the 22-year-old striker is still trying to prove himself in England.

So far, Benjamin Sesko has just two goals and one assist in 12 matches for Manchester United. A knee injury also hampered the Slovenian centre-forward's start at Old Trafford.

This article was originally published on Trivela.