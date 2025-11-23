Manchester United reportedly receive a boost in their pursuit of a key attacking target as the forward's contract talks with his current club are not progressing.

Manchester United target Karim Adeyemi's contract talks with Borussia Dortmund are 'complicated' and his agent is speaking to other clubs, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils will have to wait until Monday to play their next Premier League game, but with rivals Manchester City and Liverpool losing on Saturday, they have the opportunity to gain ground in the race for a spot in the top four.

Securing Champions League football could be the difference between a productive or mediocre summer, with the club linked to numerous stars ahead of the transfer window.

Ruben Amorim's side have often been linked with the signature of midfielders, though the Portuguese coach is said to still be keen on bringing in more attackers.

Sky Germany correspondent Florian Plettenberg claims that Dortmund winger Adeyemi is engaged in 'complicated' contract talks with the club, but with no agreement in sight, his agent Jorge Mendes has spoken to other interested teams.

Do Manchester United need Karim Adeyemi after summer transfer window?

The links to Adeyemi are somewhat surprising considering the club spent significantly in the summer in the forward line, adding Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko to their ranks.

Cunha and Mbeumo are both 26, while Sesko is just 22, and it would be surprising if they were not key parts of United's attack for years to come.

There is no clear place in the XI at present for Adeyemi, and even if the 23-year-old was viewed as a long-term investment, he may have to spend a significant portion of his United career as a backup.

Considering the Red Devils have glaring needs in midfield, the prospect of signing Adeyemi in the summer is perplexing, though his addition would at least give Amorim numerous options to choose from up front.

Can Manchester United beat Arsenal to Borussia Dortmund winger in summer?

Adeyemi has less than two years left on his contract, and unless he signs a new deal with BVB, the German giants may be forced to sell him in the upcoming summer in order to avoid the risk of him leaving for free.

If the 23-year-old is available for a reduced price, then United may be in a position from which to purchase him, especially as co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has repeatedly spoken of the importance of making shrewd financial decisions.

However, Arsenal are reportedly also interested in his signature, and it is difficult to see how the Red Devils would convince the German to move to Old Trafford rather than the Emirates without the guarantee of European football.

Adeyemi will face competition for a starting role at Arsenal given he will have to compete with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze, though the lure of competing for the title could be compelling.