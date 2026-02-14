Newcastle injury news: Games Bruno Guimaraes will miss after bombshell hamstring blow ‘revealed’

By Oliver Thomas | 14 Feb 2026 00:30 , Last updated: 14 Feb 2026 00:49

Newcastle United have been dealt a significant injury blow as captain Bruno Guimaraes is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, according to a report.

The Brazil international helped Newcastle claim an important 2-1 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night, but he was forced off in second-half stoppage time with a hamstring problem.

Speaking to reporters about Guimaraes after the match, head coach Eddie Howe said: “I'm not sure, he is a little bit worried.

“I think that he's not sure [because] he said he's never had a problem with his hamstrings before, so is it cramp? Was it a muscle problem? Probably feels more of an injury to me, but let's wait and see.”

Guimaraes then issued a hopeful update on Instagram, saying: “Very happy with the win! This looks much more like what we’re capable of doing. Great character from the team. Once again, I hope it’s nothing too serious and that I can be back soon.”

Howe was asked again about Guimaraes’s condition during a press conference on Friday ahead of Newcastle’s FA Cup fourth-round trip to Aston Villa on Saturday, and he said: "With Bruno, we are awaiting the full extent of his hamstring injury."

Guimaraes facing ‘at least two months’ out with hamstring injury

Following further examination, ESPN Brasil claims that Guimaraes has suffered a ‘serious’ hamstring injury and will be sidelined for ‘at least two months’.

The report adds that the midfielder will soon travel to his native Brazil to receive treatment from national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, which will allow the backroom staff of head coach Carlo Ancelotti to closely monitor his recovery.

Regarded as a key player in Ancelotti’s team, Guimaraes will miss March’s international break when Brazil face France and Croatia in friendly fixtures, and the midfielder is not expected to make a full recovery until at least the second half of April.

Not only does Guimaraes’s injury come as a blow for Brazil, but it is also leaves Newcastle - sitting 10th in the Premier League table and six points behind the top six - without one of their star players for an important period in their season as they compete in multiple competitions.

Only defender Malick Thiaw (3,165) has played more minutes for Newcastle across all competitions this season that Guimaraes (2,883), who has also scored a team-high nine Premier League goals.

Newcastle games Guimaraes is set to miss after major injury blow

Should Guimaraes be sidelined for at least two months, he is set to miss at least 10 Newcastle games across all tournaments, including Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Aston Villa.

The Magpies have a tricky Premier League trip to Manchester City sandwiched between their two-legged Champions League knockout round playoff tie against Qarabag, before concluding February with a top-flight home game against Everton.

Howe’s side will then begin the month of March by welcoming Manchester United to St James’ Park, before taking on Chelsea, rivals Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth in their next four Premier League fixtures after the first international break of 2026.

It is worth noting that if Newcastle beat Qarabag and progress to the Champions League last 16, they will have first and second-leg fixtures scheduled for March 10/11 and 17/18, while advancing to the quarter-finals would also see them play on April 7/8 and 14/15.

A return for Guimaraes against Bournemouth on April 18 cannot be entirely ruled out, but he may instead target a comeback away against Premier League leaders Arsenal on April 25 or the game at home against Brighton & Hove Albion on May 2.

To add insult to injury, fellow midfielder Lewis Miley “got a bad knock to his thigh” and “there was a bit of muscle damage on the knock” he suffered in Newcastle’s win over Spurs, according to Howe, making him a major doubt for Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa.

Guimaraes, and possibly Miley, will now join Joelinton (groin) in the treatment room, leaving Howe with Sandro Tonali, Jacob Ramsey and Joe Willock as the three first-team midfield options at his disposal.