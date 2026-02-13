Leeds United transfer news: Whites in race with Premier League rivals for Italy international?

By Carter White | 13 Feb 2026 11:28

Leeds United have reportedly joined the race for Roma hero Lorenzo Pellegrini ahead of this summer.

Daniel Farke's side are looking likely to remain in the Premier League next season given their recent run of form.

The Yorkshire-based club picked up a seismic result at Stamford Bridge earlier in the week, sharing the spoils with Chelsea.

Liam Rosenior's men were two goals ahead before strikes from Lukas Nmecha and Noah Okafor forced a split of the honours.

Leeds are next in action on Sunday afternoon, when they make the trip South to visit Birmingham City in the FA Cup.

© Imago

Leeds join race for Roma hero Pellegrini?

According to Football Insider, Leeds have set their eyes on a continental talent ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

The report claims that the newly-promoted club are interested in signing Roma playmaker Pellegrini.

However, Leeds are not the only Premier League club keen on the 29-year-old, with Newcastle United also considering a move.

Pellegrini's contract with the Italian giants expires at the end of the season, opening the door to a potential free transfer exit.

The player and Roma are in discussions over a new deal for the midfielder, although talks have supposedly stalled in recent weeks.

© Imago

Who is Lorenzo Pellegrini?

Simply put, Lorenzo Pellegrini is a Roma legend, featuring over 300 times for the club since graduating from their academy 11 years ago.

The midfielder won the Conference League back in 2022, as well as lifting the Euro 2020 trophy with Italy earlier this decade.

Regularly providing goals and assists for Roma, Pellegrini would be a welcome addition to the creative ranks of Leeds.