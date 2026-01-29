Liverpool: Six cheap right-backs Arne Slot could sign in January transfer window after Jeremie Frimpong injury

By Ben Knapton | 29 Jan 2026 14:06

Much has been made of Arsenal's backline injury crisis in recent months, but further north, the Liverpool medical team have welcomed defender after defender into the infirmary of late.

Already missing Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni for the rest of the season, the Reds saw the luckless Jeremie Frimpong suffer another suspected hamstring problem against Qarabag in Wednesday's 6-0 Champions League win, which Ibrahima Konate (personal) and Joe Gomez (head) also missed.

The latter two should not be missing for much longer, but their injury records do not exactly make for pleasant reading, so Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards could hardly be under more pressure from supporters to dip into their cash reserves between now and the February 2 deadline.

However, with Marc Guehi now donning Manchester City's colours, Liverpool may have to peruse the market for players whose deals are about to expire, or - in the very worst-case scenario - take a gander at free agents for short-term, emergency signings.

Here, Sports Mole picks out six right-backs that the Reds could realistically sign between now and the end of the January transfer window.

One of three unattached players on this list, former PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord and Roma defender Rick Karsdorp has been unemployed since leaving the former at the end of last season, in which he made just 20 appearances in all competitions.

Hitherto renowned for his attacking prowess, the 30-year-old - who left Feyenoord just before Slot became head coach - has provided over 40 assists at club level throughout his career, as well as being part of Roma's 2021-22 Conference League-winning crop.

However, Karsdorp has also missed a total of 118 games for club and country through injury or illness, and as with any free agent, the Dutchman's lack of match fitness could also be a red flag for the recruitment team.

Competing against Joshua Kimmich, Josip Stanisic and Konrad Laimer for right-back minutes at Bayern Munich, Sacha Boey's time at the Allianz Arena has not worked out as intended, playing just 38 games since his January 2024 arrival.

Injuries and illnesses have not helped the 25-year-old's cause - he has been battling a gastrointestinal infection for a couple of months - but he also has no future at the Allianz Arena and can depart for the right price.

FCBInside reports that Boey's departure from Bayern has not yet materialised due to wage offers not being to his satisfaction, but a club of Liverpool's calibre could potentially appease him in that regard.

Another highly experienced right-back available for free, Mattia De Sciglio was released by Juventus last summer and boasts an impressive haul of Italian trophies on his CV.

The 33-year-old made 250 combined appearances for AC Mian and Juventus, winning three Serie A titles, two Coppa Italias and one Supercoppa Italiana, albeit while never excelling on the attacking front.

De Sciglio has continued to maintain his strength and stamina levels during free agency, and a six-month contract for the 40-cap Italy international should not be totally disregarded.

A defender who is already thought to have caught the eye of the Premier League champions, Oscar Mingueza looks increasingly likely to leave Celta Vigo in 2026, having entered the last six months of his contract with the La Liga side.

Celta are therefore in no position to turn down a cut-price offer from an interested party this month, although one such interested party - Juventus - have apparently now pulled out of the running.

At 26 years old, the former Barcelona man is about to enter his prime, and both his versatility and 20 goal involvements for Celta Vigo should be green ticks in Slot's eyes.

Serge Aurier to Liverpool would be the shock free agent transfers of shock free agent transfers, but the 33-year-old's trophy-winning pedigree cannot be called into question, even if his fitness levels can.

Aurier also boasts plentiful Premier League experience from his time at Tottenham Hotspur and recently tried his hand at the Persian Gulf League, albeit making just five appearances for Persepolis following a summer diagnosis of Hepatitis B.

The Ivorian eventually managed three starts before the New Year, and any right-back should be preferable to no right-back for Liverpool, especially one who would arrive on a free.

Sticking with the theme of Ligue 1-winning right-backs, Zeki Celik was a key component of the Lille side who stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the 2020-21 season, one year before his switch to Roma.

However, the 28-year-old Turkey international is out of contract this summer, and according to Francesco Oddo Cassano via Romapress, Premier League clubs are keeping a watchful eye on the situation after his renewal in Rome was deemed 'impossible'.

Celik reportedly earns less than £50,000 at Stadio Olimpico - a figure that Liverpool could no doubt top - but whether the Reds could offer him the length of contract he desires is another question entirely.