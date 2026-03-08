Alexis Mac Allister contract update: Midfielder's father reveals truth as Liverpool face big dilemma

By Saikat Mandal | 08 Mar 2026 16:04

Alexis Mac Allister’s father has confirmed that there has been no progress regarding a contract extension for the midfielder at Liverpool.

Contract developments at Anfield have been in the spotlight this week after Liverpool confirmed that Ryan Gravenberch has committed his future to the club by signing a new deal until 2032.

Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson are set to become free agents at the end of the season, with no concrete updates on their futures, while the club has also made little progress in offering Dominik Szoboszlai a new contract amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

Paul Joyce of The Times reported this week that Liverpool have been in contact with Mac Allister’s father, Carlos, who also acts as the Argentina World Cup winner’s representative.

However, Mac Allister’s father has reportedly told journalist Ismail Mahmoud that there have been no negotiations with Liverpool over a contract extension at this stage.

Alexis Mac Allister contract situation: Latest update

The central midfielder remains under contract at Anfield until 2028, but talks over a potential extension do not appear to have taken place yet.

"There are currently no negotiations with Liverpool to renew the contract,” said Mac Allister's father, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano on X.

The Argentine midfielder has made 28 appearances in the Premier League this season, starting 24 of those matches while registering two goals and two assists.

Mac Allister has also started eight Champions League games, scoring three goals, and has featured from the start in three FA Cup matches, underlining his importance to the side.

Big dilemma: Should Liverpool offer a new contract to Mac Allister?

Liverpool find themselves in an interesting position with the 27-year-old midfielder, as the club must decide whether to stick or twist when it comes to offering him a new deal.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder has reportedly been linked with a move to Real Madrid, and the upcoming summer could represent the perfect opportunity for Liverpool to cash in before he enters the final years of his contract.

Mac Allister has struggled to physically impose himself at times this season, and the club may need to evaluate several performance metrics before making a final decision on his future.

The midfielder missed pre-season due to injury and his dip in form may simply be a temporary blip, although it could also signal the beginning of a gradual decline similar to what Liverpool experienced with Fabinho.