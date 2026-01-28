Liverpool 6-0 Qarabag FK: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Champions League rout secures round of 16 spot

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Jan 2026 22:02 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 22:25

Liverpool's 6-0 win against Qarabag FK on Wednesday at Anfield ensured they advanced into the Champions League's round of 16.

The Reds endured the worst possible start, with Jeremie Frimpong suffering a muscle injury three minutes into the match.

Alexis Mac Allister nodded a corner over the line at the back post after the quarter-hour mark, before Hugo Ekitike set up Florian Wirtz for his fourth Anfield goal shortly after.

Mohamed Salah then scored from a free kick teed up by Dominik Szoboszlai minutes after the interval, and Ekitike netted a fourth after brilliant individual work during a counter-attack.

There was time for Virgil van Dijk to assist Federico Chiesa in stoppage time to give the Merseysiders a 6-0 win at home.

The win left the Reds third with 18 points, qualifying automatically for the round of 16, whereas Qarabag end the league phase in 22nd place, though they have secured a playoff spot.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Arne Slot was in desperate need of a win after his side's disappointing defeat against Bournemouth on Saturday, and advancing into the Champions League's round of 16 has given him some respite.

However, with the Reds out of contention for the Premier League title, the Dutch boss may need to win the Champions League if he is to avoid a summer dismissal.

His task has been made more difficult by the injury to Frimpong, and considering Liverpool only have three fit senior defenders left, failure to reinforce this January would be negligent.

Qarabag should not feel disheartened by their loss against the Merseysiders, and they have already demonstrated that they can cause the likes of Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt challenges.

Securing a round of 16 playoff spot is an excellent achievement, and perhaps they will be able to cause an upset in a two-legged tie.

LIVERPOOL VS. QARABAG FK HIGHLIGHTS

3rd min: Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool) injury

Jeremie Frimpong attempts to defend down the flank, but the right-back hobbles before the ball is kicked out of play.

He comes off for Wataru Endo due to an apparent hamstring injury.

16th min: Liverpool 1-0 Qarabag FK (Alexis Mac Allister)

Szoboszlai swings in a corner from the left that his flicked on towards the back post, where Van Dijk flicks the ball over his back towards Mac Allister, who nods over the line despite the goalkeeper's best efforts.

Liverpool lead!

Florian Wirtz goal vs. Qarabag FK (21st min, Liverpool 2-0 Qarabag FK)

Florian Wirtz goal vs. Qarabag FK (21st min, Liverpool 2-0 Qarabag FK)



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/PznRdtrQvu — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

Ekitike dribbles in from the left and into a central area before playing to Wirtz, who takes a few touches to set himself up for a strike from the edge of the box which lands in the bottom-right corner.

A fantastic effort!

Mohamed Salah goal vs. Qarabag FK (50th min, Liverpool 3-0 Qarabag FK)

Mohamed Salah goal vs. Qarabag FK (50th min, Liverpool 3-0 Qarabag FK)



Szoboszlai tees up Salah for a shot from a free kick, with the Egyptian curling his effort into the top-left corner.

Szoboszlai tees up Salah for a shot from a free kick, with the Egyptian curling his effort into the top-left corner.

An unbelievable strike!

Hugo Ekitike goal vs. Qarabag FK (57th min, Liverpool 4-0 Qarabag FK)

Hugo Ekitike with the icing on the cake ?



Liverpool lead 4-0 ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/ljTChKiyhY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

Van Dijk kicks the ball to the halfway line, and Ekitike plucks the ball from the air, before charging down at goal, beating a defender and slotting down the middle of the net.

A moment of brilliance!

61st min: Liverpool 5-0 Qarabag FK (Alexis Mac Allister)

A deflection off the defender falls kindly to Mac Allister in the box, and while the Qarabag goalkeeper does well to react, he can only push the ball back onto the Argentine midfielder, with the ball bouncing off him and over the line.

A second for Mac Allister!

90th min: Liverpool 6-0 Qarabag FK (Federico Chiesa)

Van Dijk finds himself in an advanced role on the left side of the box, and the centre-back decides to square a pass to Chiesa, who finishes low into the middle of the goal.

A third assist for Van Dijk!

MAN OF THE MATCH - FLORIAN WIRTZ

Florian Wirtz's strong form continued on Wednesday, with the midfielder getting his seventh direct goal involvement in 10 games.

The playmaker came off in the 67th minute having produced four shots, two chances and made seven passes into the final third, while also making three blocks.

LIVERPOOL VS. QARABAG FK MATCH STATS

Possession: Liverpool 56%-44% Qarabag FK

Shots: Liverpool 38-5 Qarabag FK

Shots on target: Liverpool 12-1 Qarabag FK

Corners: Liverpool 14-1 Qarabag FK

Fouls: Liverpool 13-3 Qarabag FK

BEST STATS

Alexis Mac Allister's two goals for Liverpool this season:



◎ Header in the UCL (vs Real Madrid)

◉ Header in the UCL (vs Qarabag)



Ctrl C, Ctrl V. ✅ pic.twitter.com/HBj8CnzD51 — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 28, 2026

Dominik Szoboszlai is only the second player to score or assist a goal in six successive Champions League games for Liverpool after Mo Salah. ⚽️?️

WHAT NEXT?

Liverpool face two difficult tests in the Premier League, with Newcastle United set to travel to Anfield on Saturday, before Manchester City visit on February 8.

Qarabag will welcome Turan Tovuz in a league clash on Sunday, and they will then face Shamakhi FK on February 10.