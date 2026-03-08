Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for PSG clash: Estevao, Jamie Gittens, Wesley Fofana latest

By Ben Sully | 08 Mar 2026 21:27

Chelsea will head to the French capital for a mouthwatering Champions League last-16 clash against reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The Premier League club skipped the knockout round playoffs as a result of their sixth-place finish in the league phase.

In contrast, PSG had to negotiate a playoff tie against fellow French side Monaco, which saw them battle to a 5-4 aggregate victory to set up their first European meeting with Chelsea since winning 4-2 in the last 16 of the 2015-16 competition.

The Ligue 1 leaders will head into the first leg on the back of a defeat after Monaco got revenge for their Champions League exit with a 3-1 victory in Friday's clash at the Parc des Princes.

Chelsea, meanwhile, required extra time to see off Championship side Wrexham by a 4-2 scoreline in Saturday's FA Cup fifth-round tie.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Luis Enrique's side.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: March 14 (vs. Newcastle United)

Estevao has missed the last four matches with a hamstring injury. The Brazilian winger is said to be making progress in his recovery, but he is not expected to be ready for Wednesday's contest.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: March 11 (vs. PSG)

Fofana limped off in Chelsea's 4-1 win over Aston Villa last Tuesday, sparking fears over a potential injury. The Frenchman took to social media to dismiss those concerns, although he was omitted from the matchday squad for the FA Cup tie against Wrexham.

Liam Rosenior ultimately made the decision to offer valuable rest to Fofana and several other key players ahead of Wednesday's European fixture.

JAMIE GITTENS

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Jamie Gittens has been out of action since being forced off in Chelsea's 3-2 win over West Ham United at the end of January. No return date has been given for the winger, but Rosenior recently revealed that he is progressing well in his rehab.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill remains sidelined after suffering a serious knee injury before the start of the season. The centre-back is continuing his rehabilitation process and faces a battle to return to action before the curtain comes down on the 2025-26 campaign.

CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST

Mykhaylo Mudryk is continuing to serve a suspension which has been in place since he tested positive for a banned substance at the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos will miss the second leg if they receive a yellow card in Thursday's fixture.