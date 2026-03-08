Chelsea transfer news: The Blues 'keen' on summer swoop for West Ham defender

By Saikat Mandal | 08 Mar 2026 19:38

Chelsea are reportedly showing strong interest in signing West Ham United defender El Hadji Malick Diouf for the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old joined the Hammers last summer from Slavia Prague for a reported fee of £19m and has impressed during his debut season at the London club.

The left-back has made 23 Premier League appearances for West Ham, starting 21 of them and registering five assists so far.

Diouf produced impressive performances in the 0-0 draw against AFC Bournemouth and in the 2-0 win against Burnley, and also registered an assist in the 5-2 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield.

According to a report from CaughtOffside, the left-back is firmly on Chelsea’s radar as the club view him as an ideal option to strengthen their defensive options.

What does the future hold for Malick Diouf?

© Imago / APL

West Ham currently sit 18th in the Premier League table with 28 points from 29 matches, level with Nottingham Forest and just one point behind Tottenham Hotspur.

The Hammers have shown signs of improvement recently, losing just once in their previous five Premier League matches, which has boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation.

Axel Disasi, who joined on loan from Chelsea, has played an important role in West Ham’s recent resurgence, although the club still face a significant challenge to secure their top-flight status.

Should West Ham suffer relegation, they may struggle to keep hold of several key players, potentially making Diouf a realistic target for Chelsea.

Why are Chelsea keen to sign Diouf?

© Imago / Sportsphoto

The Senegal international is currently valued at around £24m, a figure that would likely fall comfortably within Chelsea’s transfer budget, with the Blues even able to offer Disasi permanently as part of a potential deal.

The report claims Chelsea view Diouf as an ideal candidate to compete with Marc Cucurella for the starting left-back role as they continue their strategy of signing young players with strong resale value.

While West Ham would be reluctant to lose a player they signed only a year ago, they may find it difficult to resist a significant offer should one arrive, regardless of their league status.